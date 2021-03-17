A FIFE man has been arrested following a racist message being sent to a Premier League footballer last week.
Middlesbrough player Yannick Bolasie posted a picture of the abuse he received last week with a message condemning the abuse.
Cleveland Police confirmed that they were investigating the abuse, and now Police Scotland have confirmed that they have arrested a young man from Kirkcaldy who has been charged with sending a racially aggravated comment online.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a racially aggravated comment posted online. He is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 17 March, 2021."
A statement from his parent side, Everton Football Club, said: “Everton has a zero-tolerance approach to any kind of racism or discrimination.
"There is no room for racism in football or society. By working together, we can fight discrimination wherever it exists.
"Everybody has a part to play and social media abuse should never go unreported. We also urge social media platforms to strengthen measures to prevent this kind of behaviour.
"Through challenging it and reporting it, we can all play a part in changing it."
