Blair Drummond safari park has announced that it will reopen on March 20 after four months of closure.

The wildlife park, near Stirling, has been closed since December due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the most recent lockdown.

However, the park is set to reopen after the Scottish Government launched their route map out of lockdown on Tuesday.

General manager at the park, Gary Gilmour, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming our local visitors back from March 20.

READ MORE: Covid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon gives latest Scottish Government data at daily briefing

“Visitors will notice lots of measures in place, and some areas of the park will be operating a little differently than usual.

Credit: PA

“The safety of our visitors, staff and animals is our highest priority and we’ve worked hard to ensure that the new operating procedures allow everyone to enjoy a safe and fun day out.”

It will initially only be open to local residents - in line with Level 3 lockdown restrictions – but staff are hopeful that other visitors will be welcomed back soon.

READ MORE: Edinburgh Zoo boosted by £50,000 donation from The Cheeky Panda

The safari park has implemented a range of measures to ensure the safety of all visitors.

Credit: PA

There will be a limit of the number of tickets, capped at 30% less than the normal capacity, and all tickets need to be pre-booked online.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the safari drive-thru, as always, from the safety of their car.

There will also be a one-way walking route through the other attractions in the 160-acre park – including the giraffes, tigers, and adventure play area.

Credit: PA