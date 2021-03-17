After 12 months in which food businesses have had to find new ways to connect to customers, one Glasgow dessert company is congratulating itself on partnering with food ordering company Foodhub that has proved to deliver more than just the sweet stuff.

Flavas on Woodlands Road is a treat for anyone who loves a pudding. Here ‘afters’ are the main event, with a menu filled with indulgent desserts including brownies, sundaes, gelatos, waffles and pancakes.

The company was set up three years ago by Ahris Mahmood who spotted a gap in the market for an eaterie that served up mouthwatering desserts.

Located in the bustling heart of the West End, close to Glasgow University and with a growing customer base, Flavas was the right business in the right place, building up a following of sweet-toothed devotees for whom Cookie Dough and Mini Churros were their regular treats. And then Covid struck, restricting life, sending students back home and making every aspect of running a business more challenging.

As a young company, Flavas had to adapt very fast to cope with the new ‘normal’ brought about by the pandemic and according to Ahris, its ability to respond to a different way of working is due in no small part to its partnership with Foodhub, a food ordering company with a difference.

Foodhub has grown rapidly to become the third largest food ordering company in the UK. It is the only one that operates on a commission-free model and instead charges the companies it works with a flat monthly fee for its services.

This not only can result in savings of up to 15% on orders for customers, but it makes it easier for companies to manage their overheads.

However it isn’t just the cost advantages that has made Foodhub such a useful partner for Flava’s but the IT and marketing support that come with it that have made this collaboration so valuable.

“Foodhub have really helped to move us forward,” says Ahris.

“Everything from our website, our ordering system and our marketing has improved because of their involvement and they are also brilliant to work with. Our local rep has proved to be incredibly supportive and is always on hand when we need him.”

And putting the partnership together, says Ahris, was extremely clear cut and straightforward.

“It couldn’t have been easier.”

Ahris began working with Foodhub just as the country went into its first Lockdown and says it proved to be a “Godsend.”

“We are a small business, we don’t have major backers and the support we have had from Foodhub has proved to be invaluable in helping us to put in place the systems we need to operate in a world that has changed very rapidly.”

Foodhub works with 20,000 food businesses across the UK, a number that is growing very rapidly. In 2019 the number of food orders processed by the company was two million but by the end of last year that figure had risen to almost 29 million.

Martin Hawkes, Foodhub’s Chief Revenue Officer, said: “Foodhub is the only major food ordering app that doesn’t charge a commission for each order. Instead, our commission-free subscription model means a monthly fixed cost and where our partners save on average over £1,000 every month when compared to other rival platforms.

“Aside from the obvious financial benefits of signing up to Foodhub, we provide a complete turn-key solution to get restaurants and takeaways online. Our clients receive their own e-commerce platform, order management system and access to thousands of Foodhub customers in Glasgow.”

And its this back room boost that Ahris says has been invaluable in helping to grow Flavas, allowing the business to continue serving up cakes, mocktails and peanut butter stacks to increasing numbers of customers for whom a dessert has been their favourite Lockdown indulgence.

“Ordering, collections and delivery have all been made so much easier and contact has been reduced to a minimum in line with social-distancing rules.”

To allow more food companies to enjoy the same benefits, Foodhub is currently offering free three months’ subscriptions to Glasgow clients,”

