More than 200 college staff have begun strike action in a dispute over what they say is the removal of lecturer jobs.

Action is taking place across three Forth Valley College campuses, including Falkirk, Alloa, and Stirling, for 18 days over three months.

Starting today, over 200 EIS-FELA members at Forth Valley College are set to take strike action in another escalation in the dispute over the removal of 30 lecturers’ jobs.#CollegesNeedLecturers #ImOut pic.twitter.com/kKb72HcAHy — EISFela (@EISFela) March 17, 2021

The EIS Union says the dispute is escalating as year-long talks between its branch and the employer have failed to bring about a resolution since changes were made last March.

READ MORE: Planned strike action suspended

These, according to the union, include the replacement of lecturers’ posts with support staff across different departments. It added that the new roles are lower paid and do not require any teaching qualification.

EIS leaders believe members are being asked to do the same job but with much lower pay, less annual leave, and no limit to class contact time.

Three college campuses are affected.

Larry Flanagan, EIS General Secretary, said: “We are very concerned about the removal of the role of qualified and experienced lecturers in Scottish further education.

"We won’t accept that for our members and we won’t accept it for students. I urge Forth Valley college management to do the right thing and review these posts as a matter of urgency.”

READ MORE: Any cuts in the middle of the pandemic 'must be stopped'

Anne-Marie Harley, EIS Branch Convener, added: “It is unforgivable that we’ve had to deal with this during a global pandemic - on top of everything else.

"My colleagues have seen a huge increase in workload.

"At the minute, there is just not enough time for my colleagues to mark and prepare work the way they used to. We know our students and we want what’s best for them - that’s qualified and experienced lecturers.”

Forth Valley College has been contacted for comment.