A new respiratory mask manufacturing facility is expected to create 300 new jobs in Scotland.

Alpha Solway, leading manufacturer of personal protective equipment (PPE), is due to begin the £12 million construction project near Dumfries in the coming weeks.

The director of Alpha Solway, Steven Binnie, told The Times that he expects the site will help to drive “the local economy forward”.

The manufacturer won a £53 million contract to make PPE for NHS Scotland last August, which created around 200 jobs and the new facility is expected to create a further 300.

The project is part-funded by a £4.8 million investment from South of Scotland Enterprise.

This is the largest grant ever awarded by the publicly funded economic and community development agency for Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders.

Chairman of the Enterprise, Professor Russel Griggs, told The Times: “Ultimately, we hope this investment will secure a Scottish-owned base to manufacture PPE for Scotland, UK and international markets.”

Alpha Solway hopes that the first phase of the development, on a 15-acre plot at the Gilnockie Business Park near Dumfries, will be running by the summer.

The second phase of investment is expected to begin later this year with the construction of another site in Annan.

The facility will firstly focus on the production of respirators but will eventually diversify into the production of different types of PPE.

The Rural Economy Secretary, Fergus Ewing, told The Times: “Excluding the supply of gloves, over 90 per cent of PPE supplied to NHS Scotland is now manufactured in Scotland.

“This will help to protect us from any global supply issues.”