SIXTY JD Wetherspoon pubs are to open in Scotland next month as lockdown rules are eased.

The news comes as first minister Nicola Sturgeon said Scotland's "stay at home" order — in place since December — will be lifted on April 2.

The pub chain said it will also re-open seven hotels from April 26.

Strict new rules mean alcohol can only be consumed outdoors until 10pm.

Customers will be able to enjoy a meal indoors with non-alcoholic drinks.

Wetherspoon confirmed they will not be taking bookings, so people have to turn up and possibly queue for a table.

Wetherspoon's regional manager for Scotland, Helen Dumbreck, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming both customers and staff back to our pubs.

“Our pubs play an important part in the social life of their respective towns and cities and it is great news that they will be able to reopen soon.

“Each of our pubs will observe all the necessary safety rules around Covid-19.”

Wetherspoon, which operates some 872 pubs and 55 hotels in the UK and Ireland, had earlier said it is set to open its outdoor spaces, including beer gardens, rooftop gardens and patios, at 394 of its pubs in England from April 12.

he announcement came after UK prime minister Boris Johnson announced that retailers and outdoor hospitality venues may reopen from 12 April in England, as he set out his long-awaited "roadmap" out of lockdown.

Hospitality has been one of the worst-hit sectors during the pandemic. In November, an industry poll indicated three quarters of UK pubs and restaurants expected to shut permanently in 2021.

Last month Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin asked the government to reopen pubs at the same time as non-essential shops.

In a statement, the pub tycoon had said that the industry is "on its knees" and that reopening would save jobs.

Alongside the plea, Mr Martin said that he intended to bring back the 37,000 staff that are currently on furlough as soon as the chain gets the go-ahead to reopen.

But the extension of furlough until the end of September will also give the business some breathing room if it is unable to immediately bring back all workers due to low demand or social distancing.

Mr Martin said that the pub industry makes a massive contribution to the economy, and Wetherspoon alone pays about £10 ($13.90) of tax for every pound of profit it makes.

In October, when his pubs had been open, Mr Martin revealed that like-for-like sales had nevertheless dropped by 15% across 11 weeks compared to the same period a year earlier.

The business will also benefit from an extension to the cut in VAT from 20% to 5% for the hospitality and tourism.