Police enquiries are ongoing after a body was discovered in a small area of water just before 7am this morning near Linkston Way in Bathgate.
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 6.55am after they were alerted to the presence of a body.
Now police have confirmed that a body was recovered from an area of water, and they are currently working to identify the body.
A Police Scotland spokesperson told the Evening News: "Around 6.55am we received a report of a body in a small area of water near Linkston Way, Bathgate.
"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the identity of the person."
More to follow.
