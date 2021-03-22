By Marriane White

HAVING a baby at the best of times can be slightly overwhelming, never mind during a pandemic. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, not all mums have the same support network as they used to, leaving many feeling isolated and potentially less confident, particularly when it comes to making choices around feeding their baby.

Breastfeeding might be the natural choice, but it is important for parents who choose to and are able to breastfeed remember that any challenges that come with breastfeeding will not last forever. With the right help and information parents can be supported through the ups and downs along the way to overcome them and enjoy building this close and loving bond with their baby.

As a healthcare professional I meet many parents who struggle with the same anxieties and concerns when it comes to breastfeeding, so it is incredibly important for me to remind them that, although sometimes tough, breastfeeding is a really rewarding experience. Infant feeding is a chance for mums to form a bond with their baby and share these special moments with their partners too.

Getting support from someone who has experienced breastfeeding before and the challenges they have faced can provide comfort. Experienced mums can empathise and understand any emotional and physical hurdles and offer practical tips. Equally, we healthcare professionals are always on hand to listen, offer information and help address any issues.

I would definitely advise that having a strong support network around you is key. It is important for mums to talk with friends, family and other parents about their concerns to help to reduce the overwhelming feeling. Offering support can also really help a new mum's confidence, whether it is listening to their worries, keeping them company when breastfeeding out and about or just letting them know they're doing a brilliant job.

Breastfeeding out and about can be a very nerve-racking experience at first, particularly after the impact of COVID-19, which I know has left a lot of mums feeling anxious and worried. I would recommend for those struggling, to go out with a partner or friend to help to feel more confident and comfortable when feeding in public for the first few times. It is so important to celebrate every milestone when raising a baby, no matter how big or how small. To take the time to recognise all that has been achieved and remember that all new parents can face challenges and they are not alone.

Doing research beforehand can help any parent overcome concerns before their baby is born, which is why websites such as the Scottish Government’s Parent Club is so useful. Parents can access advice, tips, and information from the comfort of their own home to help them feel more comfortable and confident both in the lead up to parenthood and in those new parent stages. Visit parentclub.scot/breastfeeding for more information and tips for overcoming common breastfeeding challenges.

Marianne White is an infant feeding professional within NHS Tayside