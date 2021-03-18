Sarah Everard’s parents and brother and sister watched proceedings on Thursday as an inquest into the death of the 33-year-old was opened in Kent.
Inquiries as to her cause of death are still under way after an initial post-mortem examination was inconclusive, a coroner said.
Senior coroner Patricia Harding opened the inquest in Maidstone, Kent as police continue their investigations.
The hearing took less than half an hour and saw inquest proceedings opened and adjourned pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.
Ms Harding gave her condolences to the family members viewing proceedings.
Ms Everard went missing on March 3 while walking home after visiting a friend in south London.
Her body was found in woodland near Ashford in Kent a week later, and serving police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, from Deal, also in Kent, has been charged with her murder.
Elsewhere in the county, a large police presence has been seen in the town of Sandwich in recent days as officers continue to search for clues.
