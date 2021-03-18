UNION leaders have launched a consultative ballot for industrial action over a pay row which they say has meant Scottish Water workers losing up to £3000.

The GMB Scotland, Unite Scotland and UNISON Scotland have jointly informed Scottish Water, one of the 20 largest businesses in Scotland, that the ballot opens today in the dispute over pay.

The Joint Trade Unions are demanding a return to proper negotiations amid a pay and bonuses row.

They say as many as 50 Scottish Water workers have already lost between £500 - £1000 through the removal of a supplement payment which averages overtime hours worked over a year. But unions fear the cuts could be rolled out to others.

The payment covered workplace issues such as standby and emergency works.

However, the unions say Scottish Water have now imposed a new workplace system which reduces the supplemental payment and workers will now not be paid for working any additional hours.

Scottish Water which provides services to around 2.6 million households and 153,000 businesses across the country made pre-tax profits of £86m in 2019/20 with a turnover of £1.6bn. The fourth-largest water services provider in the UK had a turnover of £1.6 billion in the year, and has capital spending of £513m.

GMB Scotland organiser Gary Cook said: “It’s shameful opportunism in the grip of a public health crisis and shows how poorly Scottish Water value their workers. This is the kind of behaviour you would expect from a rogue employer, not a statutory corporation, and our unions have been left with no choice but to ballot our members.”

“Scottish Water bosses are accountable to all of us, yet this pay cut imposition completely ignores the fair work principles the Scottish Government claims to promote, so this is also a test for Ministers as well.”

James O’Connell, Unite industrial officer added: “Unite is launching a consultative ballot at Scottish Water due to management imposing decisions which significantly affect the pay of the workforce. The decisions which have been unilaterally made by management could mean some workers losing up to £3,000 a year.”

“We can’t understand why Scottish Water has chosen to take this incendiary course of action without even talking to the trade unions. Unite is demanding that the money which has been deducted so far be reimbursed to those workers affected by Scottish Water and management enter into meaningful negotiations with us before this dispute escalates to inevitable industrial action.”

Emma Phillips, UNISON regional organiser for Scottish Water said: “Scottish waste-water supervisors have been working throughout the pandemic keeping Scotland clean and safe. They travel the length and breadth of Scotland dealing with waste and sewage emergencies. They are vital workers.

"It is not acceptable that Scottish Water are unilaterally proposing to cut pay cut of this workforce by up to £4000 per year. Scottish Water must get round the table and listen to staff this. UNISON and the other unions have no choice but to start a consultative ballot for industrial action.”

Four months ago it was feared as many as 100 workers at the Scottish Water company Business Stream, which provides water and sewerage services would go.

Unison said that over 100 staff at the Edinburgh park site, which has 300 staff in total, were set to be laid off and branded the proposed redundancies ‘appalling’. The company said a restructure would affect fewer than 15 people.