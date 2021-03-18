Many Ayrshire residents were left mystified last night as they were woken up by the sound of low flying helicopters in the early hours.
However, it turns out that RAF Chinook and Apache choppers were flying over the region as part of a military exercise and have been at various times in recent weeks.
Exercise Chameleon has been running since February 23 and is due to end on March 19.
The choppers have been flying across various parts of the country during that period including Ayrshire.
Another exercise involving Ayrshire - Cobra Warrior - has also been taking place and will conclude on March 19.
A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: "There will be routine military day and night training involving helicopter and tactical air transport in various parts of the UK until March 19, these essential operational training events being designed to ensure that a variety of armed forces personnel continue to be ready for global operations."
