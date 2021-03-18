A Highlands school has been subject to a suspected wilful fire-raising for the second time in a month.
Officers are appealing after an empty building at Invergordon's Park Primary in Albany Road was set on fire around 6.10 pm on Wednesday.
It comes only weeks after a similar incident occured.
Fire crews worked to tackle the blaze, and fortunately nobody was injured.
Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire, and say they believe it was started deliberately.
Detective Sergeant Eoin Coull said: “Fortunately no one was injured and the fire was quickly contained and extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.
“We believe this fire was started deliberately and I would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious, particularly people within the school grounds to get in touch.
“This is not the first wilful fire raising at this location and this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated. Officers are working to find those responsible.
“If you can help with our investigation please call 101, quoting incident 2709 of Wednesday, 17 March, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.