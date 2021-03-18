SCOTLAND'S vaccine targets should not be affected by delays in sourcing AstraZeneca jags in the UK, the national clinical director has said.

Jason Leitch said the country is still on track to vaccinate priority groups by mid-April and the entire adult population by the end of July.

However, he said the shortage does represent a "significant reduction across the whole of the UK" and Scotland will "feel that proportionately".

A delay in the delivery of five million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine from India is partly to blame for a forthcoming reduction in the UK's supply.

The delivery had been expected from the Serum Institute of India but has been held up by four weeks.

Mr Leitch was questioned about the issue while appearing before Holyrood's Covid-19 Committee.

Tory MSP Donald Cameron, convener of the committee, asked if the "significant reduction" in vaccine supplies from March 29 would affect the mid-April target to vaccinate all those in priority groups, as well as the wider rollout.

Mr Leitch said: "In simple form, we do not today believe it will affect the mid-April target, or the end of July target.

"But it is a significant reduction across the whole of the UK, and we will feel that proportionately, just as Northern Ireland, Wales and England will as well."

He said the Scottish Government is "still seeking some clarity on the exact numbers".

He added: "Our present understanding is we can still meet the mid-April [target to] offer everybody in the top nine groups a vaccine, a first dose.

"And we can still meet our end of July target for the whole adult population.

"But it will inevitable mean that after the top nine, we will just have to think about who comes next and when they come."

Mr Leitch said the Scottish Government does not anticipate it affecting second doses, because they are mainly the Pfizer vaccine.

He said: "The other important thing is that there is no suggestion from either company that the end point number is any different.

"It's about the lumpiness of the supply; it's not about the total supply."