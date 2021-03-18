NICOLA Sturgeon has called on the Tory MP David Davis to apologise for spreading a conspiracy theory on behalf of Alex Salmond and his “old boys club”.

The First Minister criticised the former Brexit Secretary for his intervention in the House of Commons on Tuesday evening, and suggested he was "shifty".

Using parliamentary privilege, Mr Davis read out leaked confidential text messages he said showed a “concerted effort” by Ms Sturgeon’s husband and others in the SNP against Mr Salmond.

He said the texts, which a Holyrood inquiry into the Salmond affair has refused to publish, showed SNP chief executive Peter Murrell and others encouraging police complaints against Mr Salmond in late 2018.

Mr Sturgeon raised the matter at FMQs when asked about the Salmond affair by Holyrood Tory leader Ruth Davidson.

She said: "Having David Davis, a Tory MP, reading out in the House of Commons under the protection of parliamentary privilege, his old pal Alex Salmond’s conspiracy theories about the sexual harassment allegations against him must be the very epitome of the old boys club.

“I have to say holding this government to account is vital.

“But anyone who chooses to cheer that on should not pretend to have the interests of the women concerned at heart.”

It followed Ms Davidson claiming scandal was now “engulfing” Ms Sturgeon’s government.

A Holyrood inquiry is looking into how the Government botched its probe into sexual misconduct claims made against Mr Salmond in 2018.

The former first minister had the exercise set aside in a judicial review, showing it was "tainted by apparent bias", and receiving £512,000 in legal costs.

Ms Davidson asked if, as Mr Davis claimed, a legal document was suppressed by Government officials in the course of Mr Salmond’s judicial review in late 2018.

Ms Sturgeon said she was “astonished” Ms Davidson had asked about the issue, saying the Government had produced the document to the court.

She said: “That claim, as the Government actually confirmed yesterday, is just factually inaccurate.

“David Davis claimed that a document was withheld.

"In fact, once we tracked down exactly what document was being talked about, what we discovered was that document was not withheld.

"That document was handed over to the court on the 21st of November 2018, production number 7.79.

"So there’s the answer to Ruth Davidson's question."

“I would just end by saying this. Parliamentary privilege might confer all sorts of protection. Unfortunately for Mr Davis it doesn’t turn falsehood into fact."

To loud jeering from SNP MSPs, Ms Davidson replied: “I don’t deal in conspiracies, I deal in facts.”

She claimed the Goverment had proceeded with a "cover-up", despite a warning from counsel on 4 November 2018 to be as candid as possible as soon as possible rather than look "shifty" in the long run.

Last night the First Minister said the Scottish Government ‘absolutely refutes the allegation that civil servants sought to obstruct or show contempt for the court process.’ — David Davis (@DavidDavisMP) March 18, 2021

Ms Sturgeon replied: "All of this is out there for people to see. The thing is, people don’t have to take Ruth Davidson’s word for these things any more.

"They don’t have to take the word of the old boys club in the House of Commons any more.

"They can go on to the website of the Scottish Government, and [the Salmond inquiry] committee of this parliament, and read all this for themselves, and then they can make up their own minds.

“But the fact of the matter is David Davis made serious, specific allegations in the House of Commons this week and they have completely fallen apart.

“I actually think that is something he should be apologising for.

“He’s been tweeting this morning, where he’s no longer even trying to defend the specific allegations, he’s just shifting the goal posts.

“Shifty is definitely a word use today, but I would use it in relation to David Davis and Ruth Davidson.”