Former Conservative MP Ross Thomson, who was cleared of sexual misconduct in October following claims by former Labour MP Paul Sweeney, has demanded his accuser apologises and threatened to launch legal action.

According to a report in the Times, Mr Thomson has also called for Mr Sweeney to be suspended by Scottish Labour and for the party to hold an investigation.

A letter was sent to Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar from Thomson’s solicitors, Ledingham Chalmers, as well as to its UK and Scottish general secretaries.

The letter said it should be treated as a "formal complaint" against Mr Swinney, calling for an investigation into his conduct.

It read: “The public rely on politicians to tell the truth regardless of their political affiliation. It is of some surprise that Mr Sweeney has retained his membership or is being considered as a potential candidate for election."

“If the party has not made [any] investigation into this matter to date, please treat this letter as a formal complaint against Mr Sweeney and confirm that it will be investigated under [the party’s] disciplinary rules.

“Pending that investigation concluding, and given the seriousness of the false allegations made, it would also seem appropriate to suspend Mr Sweeney’s membership at this time.”

Thomson was cleared by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards in October following claims by Sweeney, who said the Conservative had “groped” him in a Westminster bar in October 2018.

The Independent Expert Panel (IEP), established last year as part of a complaints process developed following a major report on bullying and harassment in the House of Commons by Dame Laura Cox, considered an appeal by Mr Sweeney against commissioner Kathryn Stone’s decision.

But the eight-person panel ruled there was no case to answer for Mr Thomson, who had been elected in 2017.

Mr Thomson said he hoped the panel’s decision, which related to allegations submitted in March 2019, marked the “end of the smear campaign against me”.

In a statement posted on social media at the time, Mr Thomson said he planned to “restart” legal action.

The Tory, who ran Boris Johnson’s leadership campaign in Scotland, stood down as the party’s candidate for the Aberdeen South seat in November 2019 after Mr Sweeney went public with the accusations.

A spokeswoman for the IEP said it considered each of the five grounds of appeal made by the complainant – whom the panel did not name – “with some care”.

“Their judgment found there was no merit in any of the grounds and do not accept that there are any valid grounds for an appeal,” she added.

Sir Stephen Irwin, a former Lord Justice of appeal and chairman of the IEP, said: “The panel made the decision in this first case guided by the principles of natural justice, fairness for all parties, transparency and proportionality, and will treat all further cases with the same regard and diligence.

“We understand the seriousness of, and the harm caused by, bullying, harassment and sexual misconduct.

“We are rigorously independent, impartial and objective, acting without any political input or influence.”

Mr Thomson said he welcomed the IEP's decision to reject Sweeney's appeal.

He added: “This is the second time his false and malicious allegations have been formally dismissed.

“I find it astonishing that Mr Sweeney had the brass neck to appeal (against) the commissioner’s original decision, which was based on extensive evidence, including witness statements and CCTV footage, contradicting his story.

“I hope [today’s] decision finally marks the end of the smear campaign against me.

“l intend to restart legal discussions now that the appeal process has concluded.”

In a letter addressed to Sweeney, Ledingham Chalmers also said that Thomson had suffered “substantial” damage to his political career and reputation as a result of the allegations and that a defamation action was being considered.

It read: “My client’s greatest desire is to be able to uncontrovertedly clear the stain on his character caused by these allegations.

“While it may be possible to put a monetary value on the damage [...] a clear written apology from you [...] would in his eyes be the most satisfactory compensation.

"Were he to receive such an apology, my client is prepared to draw a line under matters and take no further steps to pursue you for the losses arising from your false complaints.”

A Scottish Labour spokesperson told The Times: “We confirm receipt of this letter and will respond in due course. All complaints are handled in line with party procedures.”