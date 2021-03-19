Ian Hislop hit out at Government spending on the new press briefing room in Downing Street amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Private Eye editor hit out at the expenditure of the Government on the press briefing room branding it “ a metaphor for an entire year of Covid incompetence” amid the 1% pay rise for nurses.

He said: “It’s a ridiculous amount of money, and it shows this Government’s skills with procurement once again. £2.6 million for a couple of microphones? Brilliant.

“I mean no wonder test and trace cost £37 billion, it’s absolutely factious."

Journalist Ian Hislop says it’s “a ridiculous amount of money” to spend £2.6 million on a briefing room while granting NHS workers a 1% pay rise. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/3qcEbhjE63 — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) March 18, 2021

“Literally It’s a metaphor for an entire year of Covid incompetence.

“It’s the idea that he can’t buy a sofa for less than £250,000 from a designer.

“Literally, it’s a metaphor for an entire year of Covid incompetence and you are meant to be politicians but the sheer tin ear of saying, in week when the nurses are getting one percent, ‘I think I need a big room with some microphones in it’ and then I can go and announce... what? I don’t know.

“We’ve had a whole year of briefings, it’s fine, I like the slides - forget the spokesperson.”

Victoria Atkins, the Conservative MP for Louth and Horncastle and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Safeguarding defended the expenditure on the BBC flagship show saying that it was a “reasonable investment” and that the Government were trying to be more "transparent" about spending.

She said: “I’m not a building expert nor am I an interior designer, I do not know what that money was spent on.

“I haven’t seen the plans, I don’t know for example whether there were structural alterations.”

“It’s an absolute and utter insult to the NHS”



This #bbcqt audience member says there is “absolutely no excuse” for the government’s decision to spend £2.6 million on a briefing room. pic.twitter.com/wrLGzW3TFv — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) March 18, 2021

“What we’re trying to do with the broadcasts, when they happen, is to open up politics to the public. We’re trying to be more transparent.”

Allegra Stratton, the Prime Minister's press secretary said that the government had taken “the necessary measures to ensure the highest standards of security”