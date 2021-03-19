THEY are the Scots who work the land, whether it be on rivers, mountains or rural hill farms.

Now, countryside workers have united in a 15-hour virtual protest today to highlight what they say are Scottish Government-led threats to their traditional way of life.

Gamekeepers, shepherds, fishing ghillies, deer managers, anglers, falconers, equestrian interests, individual farmers, foresters and rural vets have all pledged support, along with rural businesses.

Participation is also coming from diverse interests in the UK and internationally.

Thousands of people across traditional rural working sectors will join together online to seek a “new politics” which acknowledges their contribution to Scotland.

The Rural Workers’ Protest – #RWP21 – is the first fully online rural demonstration of its kind, with organisers seeking five key actions from the Scottish Government.

The day of action replaces a mass rally at Holyrood which was planned for last spring but fell foul of Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings during lockdown.

Workers in traditional rural employment such as gamekeeping, hill farming and fishing are angry at the lack of Scottish Government support, given what they deliver for food, conservation and jobs.

They feel urban animal rights groups, wealthy environmental charities, and populist campaigns are now driving Government rural policy from a centralised Parliament in Edinburgh.

Rural workers also feel isolated from decisions affecting their jobs and have grown dismayed at a Holyrood political system which they say poorly reflects practical knowledge.

The virtual demonstration has been organised by The Scottish Gamekeepers Association (SGA) and Scotland’s seven regional moorland groups.

“Rural workers have the knowledge and the skills to deliver on so many Governmental targets, from helping

to rebuild the post-Covid economy, to climate mitigations and ensuring

food security yet Government appears dismissive of centuries of practical experience and knowledge.

“People deserve better, and they deserve respect,” said SGA chairman Alex Hogg.

He added: “In reacting to this protest, the Scottish Government said there would be opportunities for rural workers to secure green, clean and new jobs in their plan for green recovery.

“What about their own jobs? The ones that keep roofs over heads, that keep scattered communities together and maintain a countryside which people want to visit? What about their families? Scottish Government has said no-one is to be left behind in their climate drive. It doesn’t sound like it. It sounds like centuries of cultural heritage is just getting in the way.”

The protest follows in the wake of a series of Government-backed measures such as a ban on the unlicensed culling of mountain hares and a crackdown on grouse moors with a planned licensing scheme following alleged raptor persecution.

Protesters say they want a level playing field when it comes to rural policy and will ask the Scottish Government for a cross-party group to be established to hear their concerns first hand. They want a commitment for indigenous or local knowledge to be given equal weight in Bills, as per the Scottish Government’s own Challenge for Scotland’s Biodiversity blueprint.

They also want a more robust auditing scheme for taxpayer-funded conservation, measures to match access rights with responsibilities, and accelerated action on two reviews into salmon farming.

“We have been really impressed with the level of support pledges across various sectors,” said Lianne MacLennan, co-ordinator of Scotland’s regional moorland groups.

“There is a growing disquiet on river and land. People have been pushed far enough. They want a type of politics which reflects the rich role they play in Scottish life.”