Boris Johnson is to receive his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine today.

The news comes as several European countries start inoculating their populations again in light of new assurances on the jab’s safety.

The Prime Minister will receive his vaccine in London later on Friday, while countries including France, Germany and Italy re-start their vaccine programmes with the AstraZeneca jab – reversing an earlier decision to suspend it over blood clot concerns.

On Thursday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said the vaccine was “safe and effective” and its benefits in preventing Covid-19 hospital admission and death greatly outweighed potential risks.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca jab is safe and the Pfizer jab is safe - the thing that isn’t safe is catching COVID.



Which is why it’s so important that we all get our jabs as soon as our turn comes. pic.twitter.com/WREOjG4FIX — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 18, 2021

The World Health Organisation and the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have said that the jab is safe and have encouraged people to take up their vaccine appointments.

The EMA has, however, been unable to say definitively that the jab is not linked to “extremely rare” blood clots on the brain, of which there have been 18 reports among millions of people vaccinated.

The PM told a Downing Street press conference on Thursday: “The Oxford jab is safe and the Pfizer jab is safe.

“The thing that isn’t safe is catching Covid, which is why it is so important that we all get our jabs as soon as our turn comes.”