STAFF at Scotland’s leading botanic garden have begun the mammoth task of moving thousands of rare and tropical plants as part of the largest conservation project in its 350-year history.

More than 20,000 plants ranging from giant palm trees to tiny tubers must be relocated from historic glasshouses ahead of restoration work at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (RBGE).

The work is part of the new Edinburgh Biomes initiative to safeguard the global resource for future generations.

Restoration of the iconic Victorian Temperate Palm House, home to species collected from across the world, will be at the heart of the scheme, which will last up to seven years.

To facilitate the work, plants of all sizes must be safely moved by

September to allow the first phase to begin.

The task has been described as an operation “of military precision” involving some species now extinct in the wild.

The Scottish Government has committed £58 million to the Biomes project, which will greatly enhance RBGE’s contribution to addressing the biodiversity crisis and climate emergency.

As well as the restoration of public glasshouses, the initiative will see the development of state-of-the art research glasshouses, the construction of an innovative plant health centre, and an efficient energy centre.

Finally, a new public glasshouse will become the reception of a spectacular visitor experience.

The intricate work of decanting and protecting plants follows a structural report revealing the extent of remedial works required in the glasshouses.

Fiona Inches, glasshouse manager, said a team of up to 30 RBGE horticulturists were employing the latest techniques in tandem with traditional best practice to carefully lift specimens from established beds and transfer them to temporary homes.

She added: “It is probably the biggest relocation of plants in the garden’s 351-year history – it’s a huge amount of plant material.”

Regius keeper Simon Milne said: “With initial funding in place, and in light of data from the structural survey, it is right that restorative work on the public glasshouses and replacement of the research houses should be addressed as a matter of urgency.

“There is no quick fix. The Edinburgh Biomes is an initiative of enormous significance and, from now, it brings seven years of incredibly hard and exciting work, changes to the way we engage with all our stakeholders and flexibility in how we operate.

“There is a requirement for an immense programme of public engagement and unparalleled fundraising to reach our ultimate goal.

“The living plant collection, at the core of the work of the garden, is of global importance in addressing the biodiversity crisis.

“Here, we hold in care species endangered and even extinct in their natural habitats – many of which are yet to be fully scientifically described and formally named.

“Intrinsic to this is the growing imperative for greater public engagement, bringing people of all ages and outlooks along on the unavoidable and inspirational journey to protect the planet for future generations.”

Environment and Climate Change Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “Through the Low Carbon Fund, we have been able to fulfil a Programme for Government commitment to support the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh in its transition to net zero and to secure its status as a national and international centre for science, horticulture and learning.

“By improving the energy efficiency of the Garden’s iconic Glasshouses and the construction of the new facilities, not only will it be an important step towards a low carbon future but will also support good, green jobs and preservation of the National living plant collection.”

Hector MacAulay, managing director Scotland and Ireland for Balfour Beatty, who will progress the first phase of construction later this year, said:

“We are delighted to be partnered with the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh to deliver this most significant and historic project.

“Balfour Beatty is fully committed to playing its part in safeguarding the plant collection for the future and delivering the new world-class facilities which are of international importance in terms of biodiversity conservation.”