IMAGINE you are going out for your first post-lockdown dinner and a “persuader” appears at your side to say, “Don’t you think you are over-indulging?” Such a scene is now set in China.

How so?

The government of the People's Republic of China is preparing draft legislation to introduce a new rule that would require restaurants to appoint “persuaders” to remind diners not to order excessively and to ensure that people eat what is on their plate.

“Persuaders” sounds a bit intimidating to me?

It certainly sparks the idea of someone at the very least staring over your shoulder to make sure you pick up every last morsel.

What’s it all about?

It builds on China’s anti-food waste law drafted at the end of last year which essentially allows restaurants to fine diners who do not finish their meals.

“Operation empty plate”?

It’s all part of President Xi’s bid to curb food waste, nicknamed “Operation empty plate”, which is ongoing and already includes signs on restaurant tables urging people not to waste food.

It’s a serious problem?

Chinese diners waste an estimated 17 to 18 million tonnes of food in 2015, according to a 2018 WWF study, and President Xi believes China needs to maintain a sense of “crisis” around food, saying the amount of waste is “shocking and distressing”.

“N-1”?

That’s the name of the “one less” system for ordering food that the Wuhan Catering Industry Association has called on restaurants to adopt, limiting the number of dishes served to diners. So if a group of 10 go out for a meal, they can only order nine dishes, or a group of four can only order three.

But under-ordering has an added complexity in China?

In group settings in China, custom dictates that empty plates are actually a sign of a bad host or a bad dining experience as it is traditionally regarded as polite to order more food than required.

The campaign wants this to end?

The anti-waste movement has been calling on China’s 1.4 billion citizens to order less dishes and smaller portions, while the legislation in hand already gives restaurant the rights to claim “leftover cleaning fees” for anyone who leaves food on their plates.

Waiters have a role to play?

They are banned from “misleading” or “luring”diners into ordering too much food and now “persuaders” are planned to further encourage patrons to order responsibly.

Then there’s the issue of “mukbang”?

Mukbang - which originated in Korea and translates to “eating broadcast” - is the social media phenomenon that sees people livestream themselves eating copious amounts of food. Although it is a global trend, it is particularly popular in many parts of Asia where some mukbangers have amassed millions of followers on TikTok and other Chinese social media platforms.

It could be banned?

The Chinese government is cracking down on mukbang content which could ultimately be banned completely. Last September alone, China’s internet watchdog shut down nearly 14,000 mukbang accounts for promoting food waste.