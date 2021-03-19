A further eight Scots have died from coronavirus, according to the latest figures.
Health secretary Jeane Freeman, standing in for Nicola Sturgeon during the Scottish Government's daily briefing, said that new cases had also risen by 655.
There have now been a total of 212,509 cases recorded in Scotland, and 7,554 deaths.
READ MORE: Children may protect parents from risk of Covid
A total of 397 patients are in hospital with a confirmed case, a decrease of eight from yesterday, with 35 being treated in intensive care, a fall of three.
Of the new cases, 162 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 138 in Lanarkshire, and 134 in Lothian.
The remaining cases are spread over eight other health board areas.
READ MORE: Jeane Freeman accused of potentially breaking ministerial code
As of 7.30 this morning, a total of 2,066,460 people received their first dose of vaccine.
9,335 Scots received their second dose yesterday, bringing the total of people with both doses of the vaccine to 201,435.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment