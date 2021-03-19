MINISTERS have pledged to use an estimated pot of £450m to resolve Scotland's cladding crisis - four years after the horrifying Grenfell Tower blaze that claimed the lives of around 80 people.

The announcement came five days after the Herald on Sunday revealed that over 100 local authority high rise buildings still have potentially deadly cladding.

Research revealed that around one in seven blocks of flats in Scotland overseen by local authorities have the combustible material.

Thousands more flat-owners in Scotland are also estimated to have had their privately owned homes rendered worthless because they are wrapped in flammable materials.

READ MORE: More than 100 of Scotland's high-rises still have deadly cladding as ministers 'sit' on £450m pot

The Scottish Government was criticised for not having spent a single penny of up to £450m available in the last year to deal with the problem.

The Scottish Government has said that homeowners with flats which have external cladding will be offered free safety assessments to determine which properties have material needing to be removed.

The Scottish Tenants Association said it wanted ministers to give a commitment to help local authority and public sector renters and was concerned that the Scottish Government's messaging was directed at private owners.

The proposal, which ministers say paves the way for public funding for remediation, is a key recommendation in a report published by he Ministerial Working Group on Mortgage Lending and Cladding.

All recommendations have been accepted by the Scottish Government, which said it was "committed to invest all the funding received in consequentials from the UK Government so far to address cladding problems"

It added: "Future consequentials which are yet to be clarified will also be used to support the work."

Subject to the outcome of the election, a Single Building Assessment programme will be launched to carry out the safety assessments.

The Scottish Government said it is "expected that the majority of inspections will show that the building is safe, giving peace of mind to homeowners".

It added: "Where problems are identified, this will help to identify the scale of funding needed to take necessary remedial work."

A Single Building Assessment is undertaken on a whole building rather than by an individual flat owner. This will release affected buyers and sellers from difficulties in accessing mortgages without them having to pay for the current External Wall System (EWS1) Report on their individual property.

The horrifying Grenfell Tower blaze is the subject of an inquiry

The Herald on Sunday revealed that at least 85 high rise blocks and over 130 other buildings, mainly schools overseen by Scotland's 32 local authorities contain high pressure laminate (HPL) panels which safety experts have raised serious concerns over.

Official analysis of local authority high rises carried out last year show that a further 23 of Scotland's 774 high rise buildings reported polyethylene type ACM panels (ACM-PE), another combustible material, similar to that found at Grenfell. A further 15 buildings reported "limited combustibility".

Sprinklers or other forms of automatic fire suppression equipment were reported in only just over one in three (39%) of high rises.

There are a reported 46,530 flats in high rise buildings overseen by local authorities across Scotland - nearly half were built in the 1960s.

In February, UK housing secretary Robert Jenrick agreed to pay a further £3.5bn to remove cladding from hundreds of thousands of unsafe high-rise flats in England. It came on top of £1.6bn in funding that was announced in March, last year.

A near £100m remedial fund granted to the Scottish Government by the UK treasury as a result of that had yet to be spent. And under the Barnett Formula ministers can expect a further £350m from the new UK government fund.

Housing minister Kevin Stewart said: “This is an important milestone for people who are living in buildings with cladding. I have heard personally from homeowners who have had to change their life plans or are living with real concern about safety – no one wants that uncertainty and anxiety to continue.

“As part of this proposal, agreed unanimously by representatives of homeowners, surveyors, property managers, lenders and developers in our Ministerial Working Group, we will start assessments in June with remediation funding confirmed as soon as possible afterwards, possibly as early as August. By funding the Single Building Assessments we will have a clear picture of the scale of the issue. This will enable us to provide support for the remediation work required – I do not want people left facing unfair remediation costs. This approach will also save homeowners hundreds of pounds that they may otherwise have faced through paying for an EWS1.

“We are committing every penny of the £97.1 million consequentials we have received so far towards this ambitious programme of work. We cannot guarantee that there will be enough public funds to support all the work that is needed, and other parties such as developers must continue to play their part where construction is not as it should have been. We have not yet been given clarity about how much or when we will receive the further funding promised from the UK Government and we continue to urgently press for this. When we do receive this, we will commit to ensuring it goes towards this major programme of work.”

Ministers have so far failed to deliver the results of a a nationwide survey of publicly owned buildings which might have widely used HPL ordered 15 months ago. The deadline for information from public bodies was February 22, 2020 and was to include tower blocks, entertainment buildings, care homes, colleges and universities, hotels, schools, NHS Scotland buildings and Scottish Prison Service buildings.

Chris Ashurst, founder of the High Rise Scotland Action Group, set up for private home owners said: “Owners and residents have been living in a state of uncertainty and fear over the safety and saleability of their homes. I believe these recommendations can bring a 'Door of Hope' to all affected, while recognising that there can be no silver bullet to tackle this issue.

"I believe there are many reasons to welcome these recommendations. It is important that costs for assessments are borne by the Scottish Government and not homeowners. I also welcome the fact that assessments will be undertaken by suitably qualified professionals working to a common standard, and will encourage collaboration between individual owners and residents, and factors. This pilot scheme for expression of interest starts within a fortnight."

Sean Clerkin of the Scottish Tenants Association said: "All public sector tenants living in 85 tower blocks with HPL combustable cladding in Scotland must be included in today’s announcement that combustible cladding will be looked at to be taken down.

"The precautionary principle must take precedence in that all HPL cladding is removed from all local authority tower blocks in Scotland and replaced with non combustible cladding."

The Scottish Government said buildings within the scope of expert guidance on buildings with cladding will be included in the programme – this is around 700 high rise properties and many more at lower heights.