FOUR people have been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed at Hamilton Central railway station.

An emergency response was called to the scene on Saturday, March 13. 

READ MORE: Rangers: Uefa 'aware' after Steven Gerrard calls for action and Slavia deny racism allegations

The victim has since remained in hospital where is receiving treatment for serious injures.

A 31-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman and two teenagers, aged 16 and 15, have been charged in connection with the incident. 

British Transport Police’s enquiries into the offence are ongoing.