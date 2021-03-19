FOUR people have been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed at Hamilton Central railway station.
An emergency response was called to the scene on Saturday, March 13.
The victim has since remained in hospital where is receiving treatment for serious injures.
A 31-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman and two teenagers, aged 16 and 15, have been charged in connection with the incident.
British Transport Police’s enquiries into the offence are ongoing.
