THE Holyrood inquiry into the Alex Salmond affair has descended into farce, the co-leader of the Scottish Greens has said.

Patrick Harvie said the actions of some members of the committee have "clearly destroyed the credibility of their own report".

Nicola Sturgeon is under growing pressure to stand down after the Holyrood inquiry found she had misled it, and therefore misled parliament.

However it stopped short of saying she did so "knowingly", the threshold for resignation under the Scottish Ministerial Code.

It is understood the inquiry split down party lines 5-4 on the issue and decided Ms Sturgeon broke the code on the balance of probabilities, with only SNP MSPs clearing their leader.

The inquiry's report is not published until Tuesday, but details have been leaked in advance.

The cross-party committee is looking at how the Scottish Government bungled its probe into sexual misconduct allegations levelled against Mr Salmond in 2018.

The former First Minister had the exercise set aside in a judicial review by showing it had been tainted by apparent bias, a flaw that left taxpayers with a £512,000 bill for his costs.

The Greens would play a pivotal role in any future vote of no confidence in Ms Sturgeon.

The support of the party has twice save the job of Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

Mr Harvie said a process which should have examined the Government’s failure to appropriately apply its sexual harassment complaints policy has been hijacked for political gain.

He said: "I’ve never seen a committee process more compromised by leaks, MSPs pre-judging the evidence, and party politics over-riding the public interest.

"What should have been an examination of how women were failed and how we could prevent that from happening again has turned into a complete farce.

"There were serious questions that needed to be answered by this committee, that’s why we supported its creation, but it’s clear that a number of committee members have absolutely no interest in establishing the facts or seeking to create a supportive environment for women to bring forward complaints.

"Instead they have bought into Alex Salmond’s conspiracy hook, line and sinker in the hope of securing a political scalp.

"It’s also clear that a number of members of the committee have breached the MSP code of conduct by leaking information to the media.

"Perhaps more astonishing is that committee members actually giving TV interviews in the midst of their deliberations.

"This week a complainer felt it necessary to issue a statement via Rape Crisis Scotland after David Davis MP took to his feet in the Commons to use parliamentary privilege to throw around yet more of Alex Salmond’s conspiracy theories.

"It is utterly disgraceful that the women at the heart of this saga have been so let down by the process that they’ve felt the need to do this.

"The Scottish Greens have said throughout that we will examine both the committee report and the Hamilton ministerial code inquiry before drawing any conclusions.

"Despite the indefensible behaviour of members of the committee we are still willing to do so, but their actions have clearly destroyed the credibility of their own report before anyone has had the chance to read it."

The Greens no longer have a representative on the committee after Andy Wightman quit the party to sit as an independent MSP.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said it was “completely unacceptable” that there had been a leak from the inquiry, but it should not be allowed to distract “from the fundamental principles that are at play”.

He said: “Let’s not distract ourselves away from the fundamental issue.

“There will be lots of people who want to throw a distraction out there.

“But there’s a fundamental issue here around trust in the office of the First Minister and the integrity of the parliament, and there are serious, serious questions that have to be answered.”