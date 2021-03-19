Hospital visiting in Scotland is to restart from April 26, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has said.

Ms Freeman told Friday's Scottish Government coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh that one visitor will be allowed per patient, as long as the rate of the virus continues to drop.

She said: “April 26 will not be a return to normal visiting, but it is I think an important step towards normality and will, I hope, be welcomed by health staff, by patients and by their loved ones.”

READ MORE: Shops, bars and restaurants to reopen towards end of next month

More funding will also be made available for digital visitation, Ms Freeman said, but no figure was provided.

Earlier this week the Scottish Government's plans on easing lockdown were unveiled, with provisional dates for the reopening of shops, pubs, restaurants and hairdressers.

The First Minister also revealed when Scots can expect to meet up with more people both inside and outside, as well as the possible relaxation of travel restrictions.

Key dates in Scotland's lockdown easing:

– Steps already taken:

Since Friday, up to four adults from two households – and up to four 12-17-year olds from up to four households – can socialise outdoors.

Non-contact group sport and exercise is permitted for groups of up to 15 people.

From Monday, all primary school pupils and senior secondary school pupils returned part-time.

– From March 26:

Communal worship can take place in a place of worship, up to a maximum congregation of 50 people.

– From April 2:

The “stay at home” order will change to “stay local”, allowing for travel within a local authority area for non-essential purposes.

– From April 5:

Hairdressers and barbers can reopen, but only for pre-booked appointments.

Click and collect shopping is permitted once again.

More university and college students can return for in-person teaching.

Outdoor contact sports for 12-17-year olds may resume.

– From the week beginning April 12:

All pupils will return to school full time.

– From April 26:

Restricted visiting to hospitals will resume.

Travel within mainland Scotland is allowed.

Up to six people from three households can meet outdoors, while six under-17s can meet people from up to six different households.

Up to four people from two houesholds can socialise indoors in a public place, such as a cafe or restaurant.

Hospitality venues like cafes, pubs and restaurants can open until 8pm indoors – but without alcohol – and 10pm outdoors where alcohol is allowed to be consumed.

Gyms can open for individual exercise.

Tourist accommodation can open with restrictions in place.

Driving lessons and tests can resume.

Funerals and weddings including post-funeral events and receptions can take place with up to 50 people, but no alcohol may be served.

Indoor attractions and public buildings such as galleries, museums and libraries can open.

UK-wide travel may be allowed either from April 26 or “as soon as possible thereafter”, Ms Sturgeon said, with confirmation due to be announced earlier in the month.

– From May 17:

Up to four people from two households can socialise indoors.

Hospitality venues can open and sell alcohol indoors until 10.30pm or outdoors until 10pm.

Outdoor adult contact sport and indoor group exercise can restart.

Cinemas, amusement arcades, and bingo halls can open.

Small-scale outdoor and indoor events can resume subject to capacity constraints.

Face-to-face support services (where not possible to deliver remotely) can resume.

Universities and colleges can return to a more blended model of learning. Non-professional performance arts can resume outdoors.

Communal worship can open, subject to capacity constraints.

– From early June:

Up to six people from up to three households can socialise indoors in a home or public place.

Up to eight people from three households – or eight households for under 17s -may socialise outdoors.

Hospitality can remain open until 11pm.

Attendance at events can increase, subject to capacity constraints.

Indoor non-contact sport can take place.

Numbers of guests at weddings, funerals and in places of worship may be able to increase.

– From late June:

A phased return of some office staff.