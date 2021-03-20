AS the sun starts to shine in the UK again the issue of Covid holidays reared its head in the newspapers comment sections - plus more thoughts on Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Simon Jenkins said this summer’s holiday season will be diminished by continued restrictions on foreign travel.

“But one thing is clear,” he said. “There will be money burning a hole in the pockets of those who have enjoyed job security. They owe it to the nation to go out and spend it.”

This summer marks the 150th anniversary of the Bank Holiday, he said.

“The government should declare these holidays a summer festival of local extravagance,” he argued. “As much as possible of that £250bn (estimated to have been saved by people during lockdown by the Bank of England) should be transferred from bank vaults into the retail and leisure industries at the maximum possible speed.

“Bank holidays need none of Sunak’s billions, just ordinary people with excess savings and encouragement to spend them.”

Donnachadh McCarthy urged people to take their first post lockdown holiday without flying.

“This is vital – because reopening the airports is not a “return to normal”, but a return to our contribution to the ongoing climate crisis,” he said. “Yet the UK aviation lobby is so powerful that our government is still refusing to impose a New Zealand-style strict quarantine on air travellers from all countries.”

He said the Covid threat paled into insignificance compared to the existential threat that the climate crisis poses to human civilisation itself.

“A post-lockdown getaway to Disneyworld in Orlando for the family, with two teenage kids, would emit nine tonnes of CO2,” he said. “If they went first-class – due to the extra space allocated – this would be 20 tonnes, or the equivalent of 26 years of the average UK household’s electricity emissions.

“For the love of our kids – and nature – let us keep those skies peaceful, and hear the birds sing, instead.”

Frederick Forsyth said the issue of a quiet Royal life was not the impossibility the Sussexes made it out to be.

He cited prince Edward, the Queen’s fourth child, who ‘lives quietly’ with his family. “Had Prince Harry chosen to withdraw from public life to live quietly with his wife and growing brood, retaining perhaps links to his beloved Army and devoting himself to charitable work there is hardly a shred of doubt this wish would have been granted,” he said.

“It is simply untrue that it is impossible to withdraw from the glare of publicity that attends the inner royal circle into a very quiet private life out of the limelight.

“One thing those in or out of the royal publicity glare have retained is their dignity, a quality that elicits admiration all over the world.

“That dignity the Sussexes have blown to smithereens. “And for what? Well, it seems, at the Duchess’s insistence, to drum up American support and money.”