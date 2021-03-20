Scott Ross was on a much-anticipated motorbiking trip to the north of Scotland with seven friends when his life changed in an instant.

On the last stretch of the journey to Thurso the father-of-two Scott hit bad road conditions and lost control of his bike colliding with a barrier at great speed.

He doesn’t remember the impact and his memories of the aftermath are hazy.

He suffered multiple traumatic injuries and was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where he was put in a medically induced coma.

Mr Ross said: “I was semi-conscious and when I think back I remember the rest of the group surrounding me as we waited for the air ambulance to arrive.

"It took over an hour due to our location and some difficulty finding us.

“When I woke up a week later, the last thing I could remember was a stop at a layby at Bettyhill, about six miles before the crash.

"The doctors explained that my left leg had been very badly damaged. I had shattered my femur in three places where the bone had exited my skin.

"I had also broken my right leg at the bottom near my ankle, my shoulder blade, and some ribs, but the main problem was my left leg, and they had even discussed the possibility that I might lose it because the wounds were so severe. Fortunately, they were able to save it.”

Mr Scott, who lives in Perth with Lola and their children Sophie 18, and Gregor, 11, spent another another week at Raigmore Hospital after the accident in July 2016, where he received the first in a series of surgeries.

A titanium rod was inserted into his femur to help align and stabilise his leg and he was then transferred to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee so he could be closer to his family where surgeons began preparing him for skin grafts to heal his wounds.

He was allowed home on October, although he continued receiving regular treatment as an outpatient.

For his first month at home, he was told not to bear any weight on his leg at all, before beginning physio to help him start moving around again. He gradually progressed from using a wheelchair, to crutches, to a walking stick, and at times could even walk unaided for short distances.

In February 2017, he returned to his job as an aircraft fitter but felt that something still wasn't right with his left leg.

"Every time I tried to put weight on it, it bowed out the way," he said.

"I was given a new orthopaedic consultant in May 2017 I raised this with him. He looked into it further and we discovered that a vital piece of bone called the tibial plateau was missing from my leg. It must have come out one of the open wounds in my accident, but there was so much other trauma to my legs that this had been missed.”

The tibial plateau is an important weight-bearing part of the body that connects the femur to the shinbone via ligaments. Without it, Scott’s knee was too unstable to bend properly and bear any weight for a prolonged period of time.

Knee replacement surgery was an option but the consultant also raised the possibility of another option.

“He asked me how I would feel about trying something different and explained that it would be possible to rebuild my knee using tissue from a donor to replace the parts that were missing and help them fuse to my own bone and tissue."

In May 2019, after nine months on the list, Scott got the call he and his family had been waiting for, and he was scheduled for surgery in July.

The six hour procedure was a success and Scott was allowed home just ten days later, with strict instructions not to bear any weight on his left leg for the first twelve weeks.

When he began to walk again, he says he instantly felt the difference the surgery had made to his leg. It felt much stronger and didn’t bow when he put his weight on it.

Two years on, Scott's quality of life has improved massively.

He said: “After the accident, I never thought I’d be able to walk properly again. However, the surgery has completely changed that.

"I can walk easily without a stick, I can spend time playing with my kids properly, I couldn’t cycle at all before and now I cycle all the time. I’ll never be brand new and there will always be limits to the things I can do, but being able to get around and be the dad I want to be has made such a huge difference.

"I think we are a bit thin on the ground when it comes to awareness about tissue donation.

"The operation wouldn’t have been possible without my donor, and I’m really thankful to him and his family for the gift they have given me."