SCOTLAND’s national clinical director has stressed health officials “can’t know for sure” if mass gatherings by Rangers fans in Glasgow has led to an uptick of Covid-19 cases.

Professor Jason Leitch said some positive cases had taken part in the celebrations following Rangers’ title victory – amid warnings for fans to stay at home this weekend when the Old Firm game takes place.

The Scottish Government has confirmed the match will take place on Sunday as Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf confirmed there will be “a significant police presence in Glasgow to maintain public safety”.

Professor Leitch was asked about the Rangers celebrations earlier this month which saw thousands gather outside Ibrox and in George Square to celebrate winning the league titles, despite explicit public health advice against mass gatherings.

READ MORE: Celtic vs Rangers game ON as justice secretary confirms greater security after cancellation fears

He said that “there is a time-related uptick in cases across the west of Scotland kind of after that weekend” but warned that “we can’t know for sure that one led to the other”.

He added that the uncertainty comes as “it seemed to happen quite quickly and then went up a little bit and now it has stayed stable”.

Professor Leitch said: “I can tell you that some Test and Protect interviews with people who are positive suggests some of them were there. “I know for certain that the science tells me if people gather, the virus can spread. That gathering still worries me. I haven’t seen, fortunately, a big uptick in cases.”

Professor Leitch said he would be “very disappointed” if fans chose to gather again this weekend, but neither he nor Health Secretary Jeane Freeman would be drawn on the potential consequences for the clubs and elite football, if rules are broken.

READ MORE: Sturgeon warns authorities 'won't turn a blind eye' to Rangers celebrations

He added: “We’ve been very clear to both of the clubs this week and last weekend about the messaging and that messaging has got over from captains and managers and we are very grateful for their involvement with all of their fan clubs and their broader fan base.”

Ms Freeman insisted that “the current requirement is that we stay at home”.

She added: “That’s not because we don’t want people to enjoy themselves or support their football teams.

“Right now that really matters in order to suppress the virus. Every time the virus can transmit itself from one person to another, we give it the opportunity to mutate.”

The Health Secretary called on football fans to “find other ways to celebrate”, stressing there are “many digital ways to do that”.

She added: “When the time comes, then you will be able to safely gather and celebrate and support your team.”