Nicola Sturgeon this week updated the Scottish Parliament on plans to move the country out of lockdown.

The First Minister set out a series of “indicative” dates for the re-opening of the economy.

The return of hospitality, hairdressers and gyms immediately caught the eye of the public, eager for a return to some form of normality.

But there are some other key points contained within the extensive route-map that people may have missed.

Here, we outline nine key announcements you might have missed:

Garden Centres

Garden centres will be able to re-open from April 5, something the First Minister noted is “important as we head towards summer”.

Homeware stores like IKEA and B+Q are also permitted to open from that date, with click and collect retail services also allowed.

Close contact services

According to the route-map, while hairdressers and barbers can open on April 5, close contact services can return from April 26.

This includes areas like beauticians, nail services, tattooists, piercing services, sports and massage therapists, dress fitters, tailors and more.

Driving lessons

From April 26, driving lessons and tests will be allowed to take place.

The wearing of a face covering is mandatory for both instructor and learner and should be always worn inside the vehicle.

Windows should also be opened for ventilation.

Takeaway collection

Also on April 26, takeaway food can be collected from inside the outlet.

Currently, the restrictions mean food can only be collected outdoors, through a latch or doorway.

Childcare

On the same day (April 26), non-essential childcare is permitted, according to the Scottish Government’s route map.

Cinemas

The route map says that from May 17, cinemas will be allowed to re-open.

Amusement arcades and bingo halls are also on that list, subject to capacity constraints.

Outdoor contact sport

From the same day (May 17), outdoor contact sport can resume – meaning things like five-a-side football is back on the cards.

Indoor group exercise can also restart.

Soft play

The route map states that from early June, soft play, casinos and funfairs can re-open, subject to capacity constraints.

Office working

By the end of June, there will be a “phased return” of some office staff, according to the route map.

What else?

The full timetable with all the planned easing of restrictions can be found here