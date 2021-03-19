A host of nations in Europe are entering a third wave of Covid-19 cases with Germany, Italy, and other countries enforcing new lockdown measures as cases once again rise.

The combination of new variants, in particular, the B.1.1.7 strain as well as the suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine in several European countries over the past week is thought to have added to the ongoing spike in cases.

France announced new restrictions on 16 regions with President Emmanuel Macron refusing to reimpose a national lockdown.

Much of Italy including the cities of Rome and Milan once again entered a strict lockdown, while in Spain, all regions except for Madrid restrictions on travel over Easter.

In Spain, B.1.1.7 is now the dominant strain in nine of the country's 19 regions.

Cases in Italy reached their highest since late January with the health minister, Roberto Speranza, saying more than half of new infections were being driven by the UK variant.

Berlin has halted the planned easing of its lockdown amid a growing number of cases while Poland announced a three-week partial lockdown from this weekend.

While many parts of Europe suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over the past week, the European Medicines Agency said its experts concluded that the vaccine is not linked to an overall increase in the risk of blood clots, though it could not definitively rule out a link to rare types of clots and the vaccine.

In response, countries including Italy, France and Germany announced they would resume use of the jab.

Even before those reversals, several developing nations had said they would stick by the vaccine, amid concerns that the decision in Europe could impact the global rollout of the vaccine.

Authorities in India - home to the vaccine manufacturer that will likely make a large portion of the doses destined for the developing world - said they would continue AstraZeneca inoculations with "full vigour" as infections jumped in several parts of the country.

After initially saying it would delay use of the vaccine, Thailand said it would carry on with AstraZeneca, and the prime minister even received his jab in public.

Brazil's state-run Fiocruz institute delivered the first AstraZeneca shots bottled in Brazil on Wednesday as the health ministry sought to allay concerns about the blood clot reports.

Indonesia said it would wait for a full report from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

European and other wealthy countries have several vaccines to choose from, but AstraZeneca is currently the linchpin in the strategy to vaccinate the rest of the world.

Some developing countries have received doses of Chinese-made or Russian-made vaccines, often as donations.

The Chinese and Russian vaccines have not yet been endorsed by the WHO and so cannot be distributed by Covax.

Experts have warned that until vaccinations rates are high the world over, the virus remains a threat everywhere.