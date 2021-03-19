A Banksy-style mural of a typewriter has appeared on a bridge in Reading, leading many to speculate that it is the famed artist.
The drawing is similar to the typewriter that features in the Banksy drawing on Reading Prison that appeared earlier this month.
Banksy has not confirmed whether or not the latest work is his own.
The artwork appeared on Wednesday, March 17 and Thursday, March 18.
