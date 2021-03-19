Scotland’s animal welfare charity is currently caring for five adorable badger cubs at its National Wildlife Rescue Centre including the smallest badger cub ever to be admitted.

The SSPCA has taken in four more cubs since its youngest ever badger, Lavender, arrived at only two weeks old after being found in woodland near Inverness on Valentine’s day.

The baby badgers are being hand-reared by wildlife assistants, April Sorley, Carys Young and Juanita Zaldua. When they are 12 weeks old, they will be weaned and will move on to solid foods.

They will stay with the Scottish SPCA until the Autumn when all of the badgers will be released together.

The centre's youngest ever badger

Each year, the wildlife hospital names its animals based on a theme. The badgers are being named after Roald Dahl characters.

Ms Soley said: “Lavender was the youngest badger cub to arrive with us so she needed around-the-clock care. She’s now five weeks old and went from 250g to an amazing 1.6kg. Her eyes are now open and she’s just finding her feet.

“Three cubs came to us around 10 March from the Falkirk area after they were found unearthed. They were around Lavender’s age so she’s been delighted to have some friends to play with. The cubs have been named Violet, Peach and Bean."

She added: “Only days later, we were called out to a hay bale in Aberdeen where a badger mum had been scared off and had left her three cubs behind. With our help she was reunited with two but one was abandoned so she came to us."

“Her name is Pelly and she is even smaller than Lavender was when she arrived. She weighed only 72 grams - So she has now claimed the crown of smallest ever badger.

“We’re so pleased the five of them will be growing up in a family group. It’s so important for their rehabilitation and socialisation and integrating back in to the wild.”