THE SNP members of the Holyrood inquiry into the Alex Salmond affair have condemned some of its findings as "disgraceful and wrong".

In a statement, they said opposition MSPs had "railroaded through their prejudged assertions based purely on political considerations".

It follows reports the committee has found First Minister Nicola Sturgeon misled it, and therefore misled parliament.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon facing vote of no confidence over Salmond inquiry crisis

However it stopped short of saying she did so "knowingly", the threshold for resignation under the Scottish Ministerial Code.

It is understood the inquiry split down party lines 5-4 on the issue, with only SNP MSPs clearing their leader.

The inquiry's full report is not published until Tuesday, but details have been leaked in advance, angering its convener Linda Fabiani.

It also reportedly concluded it is "hard to believe" Ms Sturgeon did not know of concerns about the former first minister's behaviour before November 2017, as she has claimed.

Ms Sturgeon is now under pressure to resign and is facing the threat of a vote of no confidence next week, tabled by the Scottish Conservatives.

A spokesman for the First Minister has accused the committee of resorting to "baseless assertion, supposition and smear".

SNP committee members Alasdair Allan, Maureen Watt and Stuart McMillan released a statement condemning some of the inquiry's conclusions.

They said: "This committee was meant to carry out a dispassionate search for the truth.

"But, at the very last minute, without full consideration of the evidence, the opposition railroaded through their prejudged assertions based purely on political considerations.

"On the question of the First Minister offering to intervene, there are two sides of the story and we have evidence from both sides, but opposition MSPs chose not to reflect that by selectively referencing only the evidence which supported their preconceived narrative.

READ MORE: Alex Salmond inquiry chair Linda Fabiani 'dismayed' by leaks to media

"We have also heard clear, consistent evidence that the First Minister had no knowledge of concerns of inappropriate sexual behaviour by Alex Salmond before November 2017.

"Yet, without a shred of evidence to the contrary, the opposition simply used their majority on the committee to insert 11th-hour predetermined political assertions that have no basis in fact. That is simply disgraceful and wrong.

"For the opposition, this was never about the truth. It was never about the evidence and, shamefully, it was never even about the women.

"All of these are being sacrificed in pursuit of political ends.

"This is the politics of desperation by the opposition members."