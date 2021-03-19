Instagram, Facebook, Facebook Messenger, and Whatsapp are down with users experiencing issues.

Many are unable to log in or use the series of apps with the issue impacting users around the world.

Website, Down Detector shows issues with all the apps in a global outage.

A number of problems have been reported with the apps.

Instagram is showing a server error while Facebook also has an error for users trying to login. 78% of all issues are reported with the Facebook newsfeed.

When navigating to Instagram’s website users are shown the message, “5xx Server Error. More than 125,000 users have reported issues with Instagram"

Over 24,000 users in the UK have reported issues with Whatsapp, with messages simply showing as unable to send.

81% of users have reported problems with sending and receiving messages on Facebook Messenger with just under 5,000 users reporting the outage in the UK to Downdetector.

Social media indicates that it could be a global outage with many users across the globe impacted.

User reports indicate Facebook Messenger is having problems since 1:35 PM EDT. https://t.co/hd5tbiWvQV RT if you're also having problems #FacebookMessengerdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) March 19, 2021

#InstagramDown and #Whatsapp are also trending in a number of countries.

Twitter users in India, Nigeria and more all suggested issues across the social media platforms, with many local publications also running stories.

User reports indicate Facebook is having problems since 1:35 PM EDT. https://t.co/8wgYQLKxCu RT if you're also having problems #Facebookdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) March 19, 2021

One user wrote: "WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram are all down – it's almost as if monopolies are a bad idea."

Downdetector shows issues with Whastapp

Another wrote: "I can handle Facebook being down.... but WhatsApp as well? Can't live with it, can't live without it."

me checking every 30 seconds to see if instagram is back up #InstagramDOWN pic.twitter.com/uAJIbZI1zC — Dave (@kovaciesta) March 19, 2021

The issue has been reporting in the UK, with countries in Europe also reporting issues.

A map below from Downdetector shows the outage across the UK.