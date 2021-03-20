POLICE chiefs have been warned they risk losing public confidence after a senior officer was forced apologise for "misleading” MSPs about the controversial use of covert drones for surveillance.

MSPs have warned the fiasco "may undermine public confidence in the police’s use" of drones.

Assistant chief constable Mark Williams has apologised to Holyrood’s Justice Sub-Committee on Policing for “any confusion caused” after convener John Finnie demanded answers from the force.

Mr Finnie had pleaded for an explanation from Mr Williams following his evidence to the committee on the intended future use of drones by Police Scotland.

The Law Society of Scotland had warned MSPs that drones could be deployed covertly for a “fishing exercise”, but Mr Williams told the committee that he would “robustly rebut any ‘fishing exercise’" notion.

He added that the drones could not be deployed covertly due to their “not insignificant” noise and “the fact that they more routinely fly at a relatively low level”.

But a data protection impact assessment report from Police Scotland, dated last year but sent to the committee in recent weeks, states that “whilst the majority of deployments will be overt”, it adds “there may be on occasion when the RPAS (remotely piloted aircraft systems) is used covertly”.

Mr Finne said: “The sub-committee is now in receipt of a revised assessment from Police Scotland, which clearly shows that the intended use of drones goes way beyond what was outlines by ACC Williams.

“It includes football matches, demonstrations and the collation of evidence from locations for the Crown, which goes way beyond searching for missing persons.”

The convener appealed to officers to “advise the sub-committee of any inaccurate, misleading or incomplete information" it had been given.

Mr Williams has now apologised to the committee.

In his letter he said: “Can I apologise for any confusion caused to date, in either the written or oral evidence provided.”

He added: “Throughout this process I have endeavoured to address all the points raised and it is therefore regretful that you are concerned that the sub-committee has been given misleading, inaccurate or incomplete information.

“Let me assure you that this was not the intention.”

He has stressed to MSPs that Police Scotland remains committed to not using drones covertly “and has no plans to do so”.

Mr Williams said: “If there is an operational requirement to deploy drones at a pre-planned event, then the requirement for an assessment of the deployment in terms of RIPSA is considered as part of the planning process.

“If necessary, an application would be made for a 'directed' surveillance authority. However, this would not result in the RPAS deployment being covert with the necessary public engagement undertaken to ensure awareness of the use of drones.”

He added: “I apologise if my oral evidence was not clear, however for absolute clarity I can confirm that drones are not deployed by Police Scotland to undertake covert surveillance.

“Police Scotland considers drones as unsuitable for covert work due to their close proximity to the pilot (a uniformed Police Officer) and proximity to the area of operation.”

Police Scotland currently has seven drones – three are based in Glasgow and two are based in both Aberdeen and Inverness. But Mr Williams told MSPs that Police Scotland uses just three drones.

He said: “This was in no way intended to mislead the sub-committee.

“My response was given based on the main operational drones used for missing person searches and other major incidents.

”However, I accept it would have been clearer to provide details of the additional drones used for training and aerial imagery.”

In its final report on the police use of drones, the committee has recognised the “inadvertent confusion” over covert use of drones and has given MSPs “pause for thought”.

It adds: “It is illustrative of the vital need for the police to take the right approach to the acquisition and use of technology like drones.

“Otherwise, there must be a high risk that even greater confusion could be raises in the minds of policy makers, the media and the public which may undermine public confidence in the police’s use of such technology.”

In its recommendations, the committee starkly warns that “the use of drones by Police Scotland can infringe on human rights” and calls for an equalities and human rights assessment and a community impact assessment to be completed before the technology is deployed.

The committee has welcomed Police Scotland and the Scottish Police Federation’s intention to “Adopt a human rights framework” for the use of biometric data and was called for it to be rolled out for drones and body-worn cameras.

The report adds: “The sub-committee recommends that the SPA assesses whether Police Scotland’s deployment of drones to date is in accordance with law, in pursuit of a legitimate aim, and necessary.

“The sub-committee recommends that the SPA carries out periodic audits as part of its oversight function, to ensure that Police Scotland’s use of drones complies with human rights requirements.”