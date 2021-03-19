Slavia Prague have lodged a criminal complaint against Rangers midfielder Kamara.
The club released a fresh statement detailing serious accusations against the Finland midfielder following Thursday's cup tie at Ibrox.
The statement read: “SK Slavia Praha filed a criminal complaint with the Scottish Police through the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Great Britain for physically assaulting player Ondrej Kudely.
“The submission contains the names of witnesses, who, in addition to representatives of SK Slavia Prague, were also representatives of the UEFA delegation and Rangers FC coach Steven Gerrard.”
The Finland international had to be held back by team-mates as he reacted furiously to an alleged offensive slur whispered into his ear by Slavia defender Ondrej Kudela just moments before the final whistle.
It is als believed that Kamara tried to confront the Czech again around half-an-hour after the match as the Slavia squad stood on the Ibrox pitch before being dragged back inside.
Slavia have already rejected the racism claims and claimed it was Kamara star who attacked Kudela in a post-match bust-up.
UEFA has confirmed it will open an official investigation into the events at Ibrox.
