RECLAIM These Streets protesters last night covered one of Edinburgh’s cycle path tunnels with placards and banners sending out the message that the streets are for all. The organisers of the event, spread by word of mouth and part of the growing Reclaim movement, chose the Rodney Street tunnel, because, they said, it was exactly the kind of space that many women would feel too scared to walk through late at night.

“There are so many spaces that are supposedly public that women don’t use or are afraid to walk in for that reason – this tunnel is one of them,” a spokeswoman for the group said.

“There’s that knowledge that if something happened to you in there, people would ask what you were doing there in the first place. “These are our streets and in Sarah Everard’s honour, we are going to reclaim them.”

The tunnel takeover came at the start of the weekend in which many other vigils and protests are planned around the country as a response to the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who disappeared while walking home from Clapham, in London, and whose remains were found in Kent woodland. A serving police officer, Wayne Couzens, has been charged with the kidnap and murder of Ms Everard and is due to stand trial in October.

Last week’s police handling of the vigil in her name on Clapham Common resulted in calls for the resignation of Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick.

But, at the tunnel protest, the anger was not only about the murder of Ms Everard, or dangers of street attacks and harassment – it was also about sexual violence and harassment of all forms. Some of the protesters described their own terrifying experiences in the streets – often they chose only to give their first names.

“I’m protesting because half the population should not have an unofficial curfew,” said Jo. “I’ve also come because when I reported being sexually assaulted in the middle of the day on a busy street, a police officer advised me to wear a fake wedding ring to avoid unwanted attention.”

Sarah said: “There are routes I will not take after dark, strategies I have in place for various potential scenarios. At the age of 45 I have been doing this for more than 30 years. “While just going about the business of being a human in a public place, I have been flashed multiple times as well as verbally, physically and sexually assaulted. I wish more men could see the world through our eyes and then maybe they too would step up. I think the Reclaim protests are an incredibly important reminder to everyone, that it is still not safe to be a woman or girl in public – even more so for trans and non-binary people”

“I’ve come to the protest,” said Lisa, “because I’m 47 and only in the last year or two have I stopped being sexually harassed on a regular basis. I want better for my daughter. I want her to know she can take up space whenever she wants to go. I know I was followed at least four times at about her age and now she can’t walk or run alone in her favourite place anymore because a man followed and deliberately petrified her there.”

“I feel like I’ve lived my while life abiding by the ‘safety tips’ that all girls have to learn,” said Claire. “Not walking at night alone, avoiding badly lit areas, not wearing this or that, holding your keys between your fingers, texting your pal when you get home and generally living with this underlying fear that this could be the night that it happens, and you could easily be the unlucky one. Once again as if the onus is on us, as if it’s our fault when some men decide to hurt us. Violence against women will not end with safety tips and emergency phone settings and self-imposed curfews. But it will help if women’s fears are taken seriously, abusive men are held accountable and boys are raised to recognise misogyny and gender disparity."

Placards were propped up along the grafitti-sprayed walls of the tunnel. Among the statements written on them were: "Listen to the women"; "Home isn't safe either"; "Safety tip: stop killing women"; "No one asked what he was wearing"; "He broke into m hotel room and assaulted me while I slept - I'm llucky he didn't kill me".

Lindsay Linning said: “As women we have made gains in key areas – politically, economically, socially. “But these are undermined when we cannot occupy public spaces safely and on our own terms. Progress for women and girls is so thwarted by the ever-present threat of men’s violence in our cities and towns.

“From verbal harassment and leering to stalking and assaults and rape...," she added, "they’re all interconnected, they’re a spectrum of behaviours which feed off one another. Women are tired of explaining this. We need male allies to step up and do the work to tackle what is ultimately an issue that they need to prevent. It’s not our burden to bear.”

