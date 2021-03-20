IT is a milestone two decades in the making - on Monday the refurbishment of a historic bathhouse begins 20 years since the fight began to save it.

On March 21, 2001, protestors occupied Govanhill Baths in protest at council plans to shut the building for good.

Now, on March 22, work to transform the building into a community wellbeing centre starts as the cash needed for the project has now been raised.

Niall Murphy, chairman of Govanhill Baths Building Preservation Trust, said: “We are delighted to be taking ownership of the Baths and starting on the refurbishment works after so many years of planning, fundraising and design development.

"It’s great to be beginning such a fantastic community regeneration project.”

When campaigners took over the Edwardian listed building in 2001 they began what would go on to be one of the longest occupations of a public building in UK history.

The occupation spanned 140 days and was to become one of the most effective and celebrated community protests ever mounted in Scotland.

Now Govanhill Baths Community Trust has announced Govanhill Baths Building Preservation Trust will take ownership of the building on Monday.

It is the result of 20 years of determination and hard work, coming with the pledge of financial support from several donors.

Clark Contracts have been appointed and work is due to begin on the Grade B-Listed Edwardian building next week.

On Sunday, during 20th anniversary celebrations, local resident Jean Adair, who was at the centre of the 2001 occupation, will be handed the keys to the building.

Jean, who has been with the campaign since its start, said: "The Baths were so important to the community and it was a big blow to us when it closed.

"This is a very special day for us all.

"Govanhill came together to save its pool, and Govanhill won - we got our Baths back.”

The Community Trust formed in 2004 to raise funds to reopen the building as a community Health and Wellbeing centre.

The multi-million pound refurbishment is hoped to be completed in 15 months, restoring two of the Edwardian swimming pools, along with a new yoga studio, gym, Turkish Suite, community kitchen, cafe, and multipurpose meeting spaces.

Govanhill Baths Community Trust has had support from the Scottish Government, National Heritage Lottery Fund, National Lottery Communities Fund, Glasgow City Council, Historic Environment Scotland, Sportscotland, The Robertson Trust, William Grant Foundation, Hugh Fraser Foundation, The Pilgrim Trust, The Garfield Weston Foundation and the Architectural Heritage Trust.

Alex Wilde, Director and chairman of Govanhill Baths Community Trust, said: “To be getting community ownership of the building when we are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the campaign is a significant moment for the history of Govanhill Baths and the community of Govanhill.

"We have fought long and hard to save this building as a community facility with many supporters, collaborators and funders making it possible.

"We are so excited looking ahead to next year and reopening the building as a wellbeing facility, preserved for many generations of the Govanhill community to come."

To celebrate the campaign to save the Baths, the Trust is staging a programme of events throughout the year.

Full details of the ‘Occupy! Occupy! Occupy!' programme can be found on Govanhill Baths website: www.govanhillbaths.com