An elderly couple, married for almost 70 years, have been reunited after they both received their Covid vaccinations.

In January, Bill Campbell was hopeful that receiving his vaccination would allow him to be reunited with his wife Agnes, who lives in a care home.

Mr Campbell was in the first batch of over 80s who were invited to GP sessions in Dumbarton and Alexandria on January 13.

Mr Campbell said that he got to see Agnes the other day and that "it was perfect".

He added: “When we entered the room Agnes first of all looked up, rather disinterested to see who was coming in and then she saw me and her whole face lit up and she gave me a big hug calling out my name.

“It was a wonderful moment which will live with me forever.

“I feel so lucky to have had this vaccine that doctors and scientists all over the world have been working on. It’s a miracle and it’s brought me back my lovely Agnes.”

The chief officer of West Dunbartonshire Health and Social Care Partnership, Beth Culshaw, said: “I am so delighted that Bill and Agnes have been able to meet up after so long.

“Our vaccination programme has gone really well and has brought hope to so many.

“We have been really encouraged by the high pick up rate, with the vast majority of people who are called coming along for their jab.

“My thanks go to our hard working vaccinations teams who have made this the success it is.”