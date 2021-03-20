Former Scotland international Peter Lorimer has died at the age of 74 after a lengthy illness.

The Leeds’ record goalscorer and Scotland international become the youngest player to represent United at the age of 15 years and 289 days, netted 238 goals in 705 appearances during two spells at Elland Road.

He won 21 caps with Scotland.

We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of former @ScotlandNT International, Peter Lorimer.



In addition to an outstanding career with @LUFC, Peter won 21 Scotland caps, playing all three matches at the 1974 World Cup and scoring against Zaire. pic.twitter.com/iiKmX8jlaa — Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) March 20, 2021

The Scottish FA tweeted: "We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of former Scotland International, Peter Lorimer. In addition to an outstanding career with Leeds, Peter won 21 Scotland caps, playing all three matches at the 1974 World Cup and scoring against Zaire."

File photo dated 26-01-1970 of Manchester United goalkeeper Alex Stepney (second l) saves at the feet of Leeds United's Peter Lorimer (second r) as Manchester's Francis Burns (l) and Carlo Sartori (r) look on

His death was announced in a statement on the Leed’s official website, which read: “It is with great sadness, Leeds United has learned of the passing of club legend Peter Lorimer this morning at the age of 74 following a long-term illness.

READ MORE: Leeds great Peter Lorimer receiving care in a hospice due to long-term illness

“Peter made a huge 705 appearances for the Whites over two spells and is the club’s record goal-scorer, having netted 238 times in all competitions.”

Lorimer was an integral member of the Leeds side that Don Revie transformed from an ordinary Second Division outfit into one of the most feared teams in Europe during the 1960s and 70s.

🤍 Rest in peace Peter pic.twitter.com/23F44Hqt1I — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 20, 2021

Blessed with a shot renowned as one of the most powerful in the game at the time, he helped the club claim seven trophies, including two league titles and the FA Cup, during his first spell at Elland Road between 1962 and 1979.

File photo dated 19-03-1969 of Leeds United's Peter Lorimer

The club’s statement added: “Peter’s contribution to Leeds United will never be forgotten and his passing leaves another huge hole in the Leeds United family.

Everyone at FIFA is saddened by the news of Peter Lorimer's passing. Lorimer was a @LUFC legend with one of the most powerful shots in football. He also starred, and scored, for @ScotlandNT at the 1974 #WorldCup. pic.twitter.com/rRUBJZV8m4 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 20, 2021

READ MORE: The best Scotland goals scored at the World Cup

“He will always remain a club icon and his legacy at Elland Road will live on.

“Our thoughts are naturally with Peter’s wife Sue and the rest of his family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Peter.”

Current Leeds captain Liam Cooper tweeted: “Fly High Peter. A legend that we all aspire to be like. Sending all our love to Peters family”.

Leeds midfielder Stuart Dallas wrote on Twitter: “After the high of last night, we learn of such sad news this morning. My thoughts are with Peters family and friends at this difficult time”.