Scotland’s East Neuk Festival will return this July with an offering of both live, recorded, digital and in-person festival experiences.

The festival will also include outdoor pop-up performances, art installations on the ground in Fife and BBC Radio 3 broadcasts which promise to bring the beauty of the chamber music festival to audiences at home in Scotland and beyond.

Due to the events of the past year, East Neuk Festival hopes to take the very challenging situation imposed by the pandemic and turn it into an opportunity to move in new directions.

East Neuk Festival Director, Svend McEwan-Brown, said: “We know not everybody will feel comfortable coming to a festival this year, so we hope that by giving the opportunity to visit digitally, and, in partnership with BBC Radio 3, on the radio, we can offer the joy of ENF to as many people as possible.

"I am thrilled at the line-up we have brought together – a classic ENF combination of long-standing relationships and new faces. We also wish to reaffirm the vital role the East Neuk itself plays in our work, so we have put the sounds and the sights of the area at the heart of our Big Project for 2021.

"We hope that as many people as possible will join us in creating a ‘Big Picture’ of this beautiful corner of the world, using their phones to capture the sounds and sights they love here.”

Musicians from the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, guitarist Sean Shibe, composer and conductor Thomas Adès, pianist Christian Zacharias and many more will be performing at this years festival.

East Neuk Festival Founder and Chair, Donald MacDonald, said: “Like everyone who loves live music, the lack of it in these past twelve months has been a terrible loss.

"It has also been very sad to see the plight of so many musicians who have given us so much joy over the years, and suddenly found their opportunities to perform devastatingly curtailed.

He added: “It is a huge pleasure to present this adventurous 2021 festival and have so many familiar faces returning to the festival to play and sing.”

The festival will take place from July 1 to 4.