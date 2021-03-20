A new walk-through coronavirus testing centre has opened in Glasgow.

The UK Government-funded test centre at The Legacy Hub in Dalmarnock is part of a network of diagnostic testing facilities being created across the country.

In Scotland this comprises eight drive-through sites, 36 walk-through sites and 42 mobile units.

Iain Stewart, UK Government Minister for Scotland, said: “The UK Government is doing everything it can to support people in all parts of the UK through the pandemic.

“Testing continues to play an important role in how we manage the virus alongside the rollout of vaccines, helping to identify local outbreaks, slow down the rate of transmission and protect communities.

“I would like to thank the public for continuing to do the right thing and come forward to be tested when they display symptoms.

“The UK Government continues to provide the bulk of testing in Scotland, with this new walk-through centre in Glasgow just the latest in our extensive network.

“We have also secured and paid for millions of doses of the Pfizer and Oxford vaccines for all parts of the UK.”

The UK Government is also funding the Glasgow Lighthouse Lab, operated on its behalf by the University of Glasgow, which is part of a network of Lighthouse Labs across the UK mass processing Covid-19 tests.

Dr Linda De Caestecker, director for public health at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, welcomed the opening of the new centre.

She said: “We’d like to thank all of the staff involved in setting up and operating testing sites across NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC).

“We welcome the addition of more testing centres to support this existing network.

“Making testing centres local and easy to access is a very important part of helping us to control and minimise the spread of the virus across our communities.”

People are asked to only book a test if they have coronavirus symptoms, a high temperature, a new and continuous cough, or a loss or change to their sense of smell or taste.