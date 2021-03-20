BBC football pundit Michael Stewart has stumbled into a fresh row after questioning Rangers star Glen Kamara who insists he was racially abused by a Slavia Prague player during the Ibrox club's Europa League 2-0 defeat.

Former England captain Rio Ferdinand told the the former Hearts and Hibs midfielder to "educate" himself over his comments over the incident that hit the headlines as Rangers exited European competition at Ibrox.

Mr Kamara, a Finland international was visibly distressed at a comment made late in the defeat.

Through his lawyer, Mr Kamara says Slavia Prague player Ondrej Kudela covered his mouth, used expletives and used a racially offensive term.

Mr Kudela and Slavia Prague deny any wrongdoing, but some felt Mr Stewart's cautious stance went too far and felt his comments cast doubt on Mr Kamara, even though he said he would unequivocally condemn any racist abuse.

Mr Stewart lit the touch paper when he expressed his reservations on BBC Sportsound about going "full steam ahead when we don't know definitively".

Mr Stewart, who has been named as one of the pundits on BBC's Sportscene show on Sunday for the Old Firm game referred to an incident in Ross County vs Rangers where Michael Gardyne was accused of making offensive comments but later cleared.

The new row comes a year after Mr Stewart was temporarily dropped from all BBC sports shows as discussions were held over a rant over Rangers communications chief Jim Traynor. Sportsound presenter Kenny McIntyre then apologised.

It came as Mr Stewart questioned Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos saying he had been subject to racial about "on and off the pitch" since moving to Scotland three years ago.

In relation to Mr Kamara's comments, Mr Stewart said on Sportsound: "I want an understanding that there needs to be caution taken here because, I'll go back to it, at Victoria Park Michael Gardyne was being hung, drawn and quartered as some sort of... I think it was a homophobic slur that was supposedly said. Nothing came of it."

He said players were adamant that they'd heard something being said and it transpires they had not.

Mr Stewart said that he agreed Glen Kamara had no reason to say something that didn't happen, "but we can all hear things that might not have".

He added: "If he was racially slurred then I think the penalty should be handed down that is severe enough that other actually take stock of what they're doing.."

After guest Richard Foster said that reactions when Mr Kamara told team-mates shows there was something going on, Mr Stewart added: "But Richard you can't..."

Mr Foster interjected: "If you use that argument, Michael, then you can never tell definitively what's been said and then the whole thing just gets washed under the carpet."

Mr Stewart responded: "But Richard if you use your basis then all of a sudden I could turn round and say... I could make anything up! That, you know, somebody said something against me or you can extrapolate that out..."

He later indicated that there was "no evidence to back up what people have said" before adding: "One per cent from me is what draws me back from judging and confirming 100 per cent as to this is stonewall, this is what's happened. Because you can't do that, if we allow that to happen then it's anarchy."

David Currie said: "That's why we refer to what happened last night as allegations of racism."

Mr Stewart responded: "I know allegations but in terms of..."

Mr Currie then said he wanted to move on "because one thing that's not in doubt is that after the match black Rangers players were subjected to racist abuse on social media".

Rio Ferdinand, a Manchester United legend turned football pundit, in a tweet directed at Michael Stewart said: "Educate yourself... comments like this are why people suffer in silence and are scared to speak out!"

Mr Ferdinand's brother, Anton, also former West Ham, QPR and St Mirren footballer also directed a tweet at Mr Stewart saying: "Your comments can make the victim feel not believable!

"How about you use ur platform to call for UEFA to make sure a proper investigation takes place & when found guilty, the correct punishment happens. For too long it’s brushed under the carpet!"

He added: "Glen Kamara, I stand with you! UEFA, all the campaigns all the talk means nothing without action. It's your time to stand up for what's right, your actions will tell the world if you really want to #kickitout or not!"

Mr Stewart responded to the comments on Sportsound on Saturday saying: "I wasn’t aware of this until this morning until it was brought to my attention, some of the comments made towards me and the things that I said last night.

What I’m trying to urge here is that before everybody jumps to conclusions, and obviously Glen Kamara released his statement last night and this was after the show where he talks about Zungu being able to corroborate things. I’m in no way trying to justify what has gone on.

"I think we need to allow processes to take place so we allow victims to get the justice they deserve.

"For me to then be lambasted for trying to urge caution, I find that difficult to take as well. It almost feeds into the point I’m trying to make.

"People need to pause and take a second to think about things before jumping on bandwagons, because I ultimately think the victims of these things aren’t done any justice by amplifying noise.

"Allow the process to take place, if found guilty, as I said last night, the harshest of punishments need to be handed down.

"But I find it very ironic that I myself for urging caution get lambasted, when I’m actually trying to make sure the process is followed and the proper punishment is handed down."

Mr Kudela admitted swearing while covering his mouth but not the "disgusting accusation" of racism.

Mr Kamara said: "I was shocked and horrified to hear such racist abuse from a professional football player."

"As a player I do not expect myself, nor any other to have to tolerate racial hatred on or off the pitch in 2021.

"The vile racist abuse by Ondrej Kudela took place on the international stage and any failure to act by Uefa will be viewed as a green light for racism.

"There is no place for racism or any form of bigotry in football. Since the summer many of us have taken the knee in solidarity with those who have lost their lives to racial violence.

"If Uefa genuinely wants to 'show racism the red card', then it's time to stop the tokenism and take a zero-tolerance approach."

Slavia Prague complained that Kudela was the victim of a "brutal attack" after the game and have said they are progressing with a criminal complaint.

In February, last year, Mr Stewart was "was taken off duty" by the taxpayer-funded broadcaster for various BBC broadcasts he was scheduled to appear in including Sportscene following criticism of Rangers PR chief Jim Traynor on an episode of Sportsound.

The BBC issued an apology over Mr Stewart's comments, with presenter Kenny McIntyre saying: "Before we get to tonight's topics we apologise to James Traynor for the discussion on Sportsound last night.

"It was not fair and balanced and he did not have the opportunity to respond.

"On this occasion we did not adhere to our editorial values and standards and we have reminded those concerned of their responsibility to follow our guidelines while working for the BBC."

The row came after a discussion about an Alfredo Morelos interview in which the Colombian striker said he had been subject to racial abuse.

Earlier in that week, a man was charged with breach of the peace after allegedly tampering with the £20million-rated footballer's car.

A newspaper report on Sunday then claimed that the man - who had been found lurking next to the £150,000 motor - was a private investigator hired by his wife.

Mr Stewart alleged the interview for Sky Sports with Mr Morelos in which he reportedly made allegations he had been racially abused in Scotland was staged to deflect from the impact of the story.

He went on to make accusations about Mr Traynor.

Mr Stewart also spoke about Mr Morelos' reported claims that he had been racially abused in Scotland in the Sky Sports interview and questioned the evidence.

Sky later issued an apology to Celtic and pulled the interview from their channel and social media platforms.

But Celtic said the response to their complaint was "inadequate" and have lodged an official complaint with TV watchdog Ofcom after Alfredo Morelos' mis-translated interview.

After the row over his comments erupted, Mr Stewart tweeted: "Impossible to thank everyone who has been in touch today, it’s been incredible the variety of people who’ve been in contact, but I appreciate every word of support and encouragement. I’ll keep saying it as I see it."