Police are urging fans to stay at home ahead of Celtic v Rangers this afternoon.

Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins said officers would be out in large numbers to prevent a repeat of fans flouting Covid rules after Rangers fans gathered in a breach of lockdown rules.

Thousands of Rangers fans gathered outside Ibrox and at George Square to celebrate their side clinching the Scottish Premiership.

It was reported yesterday that around 40 police officers and their families were now self-isolating after policing the illegal gatherings, with police warning there would be arrests if the advice was ignored today.

Both clubs have been vocal in telling their supporters to stay at home.

Assistant Chief Constable Higgins told the BBC: "For the past week we have been heavily engaging with the fans groups - sending out a consistent message to stay at home. The response has indicated this is what they will do. adding a "significant policing operation" was in place.

"Hopefully we won't have to deploy the assets we have available."

He added: "If you come out to Celtic Park, George Square, Ibrox Stadium or anywhere else in Glasgow on Sunday, be prepared to be engaged by my officers. We will encourage you to leave and if you don't heed that warning then potentially you are opening yourself up to being arrested."

The match between Celtic and Rangers was at risk of being called off.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said the decision to proceed followed "extensive engagement" with the clubs, the SPFL, Police Scotland and Glasgow City Council.