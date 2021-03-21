A Scottish Government minister’s parliamentary office has been vandalised and the word “resign” written twice on the office door.
Ben Macpherson posted a picture on Twitter of his Edinburgh office.
I’m sad to say that my office has been vandalised & I’m spending this afternoon cleaning it off. Offline & online, I think we all - political parties, the media, everyone - should try to engage in respectful dialogue, despite our disagreements, & dial it down a bit. #KeepTheHeid pic.twitter.com/Ja1hrxy05a— Ben Macpherson MSP (@BenMacpherson) March 20, 2021
The rural affairs minister said he would be spending Saturday afternoon cleaning the writing.
“I’m sad to say that my office has been vandalised & I’m spending this afternoon cleaning it off,” he said.
“Offline & online, I think we all – political parties, the media, everyone – should try to engage in respectful dialogue, despite our disagreements, & dial it down a bit.”
Fellow SNP MSPs James Dornan and Clare Haughey showed their support for the minister.
Tory MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston also added: “Sorry to see this, Ben. Whether we agree or disagree on certain issues, it’s totally unacceptable that this kind of thing appears to being increasing.
“Politicians and their staff should not have to face it.”
