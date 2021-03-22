Irn Bru 1901 is to return to shop shelves permanently from today, Barrs has announced.

The soft drink, which is made with the 1901 recipe is branded as ‘old and unimproved’ Irn Bru and has been released after proving popular with fans when it was first released.

Barrs have now announced that the 750ml glass bottles of the drink be available year-round.

The 1901 recipe came from a handwritten recipe book, which was stored in the archives for more than 100 years.

Its distinct difference comes from its ingredients - quillaia for a frothy head, sweetened only with sugar and containing no caffeine, although of course it still has the same top-secret ingredient.

Adrian Troy, Marketing Director at Irn Bru said: “1901 proved super-popular with fans who really loved the recipe but were disappointed when stock ran dry. Now it’s back for good, so people can enjoy it year-round with the first bottles going on shelves today.”

Irn Bru 1901 is a full sugar, sweetener-free addition and will be available year-round.

Irn Bru changed the formula of their product to cut the sugar content by almost half in 2018 with a petition launched to prevent Barrs from changing the recipe which saw the sugar cut by almost half.

Despite calls from fans, and some stockpiling the old recipe, the new formula remains.