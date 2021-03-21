Line of Duty star Martin Compston has slammed a sectarian troll for double-standards.
The Greenock actor was called a "Fenian c***" after sharing a Line of Duty promo on his Twitter.
Martin Compston highlighted the irony that the troll retweeted a post calling for an end to "bigotry in football".
The Twitter user showed support for a statement issued on behalf of Glen Kamara who was the victim of racist abuse earlier this week.
Martin said in response to being called the sectarian slur: "Here’s the bold @billymanc a man concerned with racism and discrimination.
"Unless you’re a catholic of course. Enjoy you’re [sic] day billy bhoy."
Here’s the bold @billymanc a man concerned with racism and discrimination. Unless you’re a catholic of course 🤣🤣 enjoy you’re day billy bhoy 😘🍀 pic.twitter.com/5aPSkIsLL1— martin compston (@martin_compston) March 21, 2021
The troll's account has since been deleted.
