Line of Duty star Martin Compston has slammed a sectarian troll for double-standards. 

The Greenock actor was called a "Fenian c***" after sharing a Line of Duty promo on his Twitter. 

Martin Compston highlighted the irony that the troll retweeted a post calling for an end to "bigotry in football". 

The Twitter user showed support for a statement issued on behalf of Glen Kamara who was the victim of racist abuse earlier this week. 

Martin said in response to being called the sectarian slur: "Here’s the bold @billymanc a man concerned with racism and discrimination.

"Unless you’re a catholic of course. Enjoy you’re [sic] day billy bhoy."

The troll's account has since been deleted. 