There have been 532 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no new deaths in the same period.

31 people are in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid while 344 people are in hospital.

Scotland has a daily test positivity rate of 2.9%, up from 2.7% on Saturday.

Since the start of the outbreak 7,552 people have died who have tested positive as at March 21, figures published by the Scottish Government on Sunday showed.

Yesterday, 488 new cases were reported, with 8 new deaths.

2,144,940* people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 220,188 have received their second dose

In the last 24 hours, 59,415 people have been vaccinated with the first dose, however, vaccinations reported yesterday have been revised due to connectivity issues when extracting the information from the database on 20/03/2021, which meant that lower vaccination figures were initially reported.

The latest figures comes after a scientist warned that holidays to foreign destinations will be “extremely unlikely”

Dr Mike Tildesley, a member of the Spi-M modelling group which advises the Government, said there was a danger that new variants could jeopardise the vaccination programme later in the year.

Scotland is working towards April 26 as a date when hotels, restaurants, pubs, hairdressers, and retail can reopen to customers for the first time since December.

Scotland currently has the highest rate of Covid infections in the UK, with more than 100 cases being detected per million people.

The figures, based on a seven-day average per million people, show that Scotland first overtook Northern Ireland around March the 10 and has remained ahead since then.

People aged 40-49 will be prioritised for a Covid-19 vaccine in phase twi of the vaccination programme, followed by those aged 30-39 and then those aged 18-29.

These groups will be vaccinated once all those in phase one (the over-50s and most vulnerable) have received a jab.