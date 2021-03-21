Scotland’s long coastlines, beautiful crystal clear water and sandy beaches make it one of Europe’s top surfing destinations.

The northerly point of the Scottish mainland is renowned for providing the best quality and most consistent waves.

While many believe surfing in Scotland is only for the summer months, Scottish surfers disagree and have learnt to adjust to the cold and continue surfing all year round.

Jamie Hay has been surfing for four years and primarily surfs in Aberdeen and St Andrews.

“When my friends and I have time off we try and get up to Thurso and some of the beaches on the north coast, where the waves tend to be a bit bigger and more consistent,” he said.

Thurso

Jamie emphasised the importance of getting a warm wetsuit: “I love Scotland but the water can be very cold.”

He added: “A thick wetsuit is a must. I tend to take a flask of tea for once I’m out the water, some chocolate too just to get my blood sugar back up. And getting changed quickly afterwards into dry woolly clothes.

“A thick warm hat is definitely a must in my opinion. When I’m in the water I just try to keep moving but you’re often having such a good time you don’t notice the cold until you’re finishing up.”

Amber Morrison has been surfing for a few years in Aberdeen, she started out at the university surf society: “The club made surfing more accessible as I was able to borrow equipment as part of my membership and make friends to go surfing with.”

Amber quickly learnt the important of a good wetsuit: “For surfing in Scotland, a thick wetsuit is essential! My one is 5/4mm with a hood.

“This can be used in any season and the hood can be worn up or down depending on the temperature. A hooded wetsuit isn’t essential though as hoods can be bought separately. Gloves and boots will make surfing more comfortable in winter but these aren’t necessary in summer.

“If you are a beginner looking to try out surfing you can often rent equipment such as boards and wetsuits from a local surf school before committing.”

Adam George a surfer from Aberdeen said since he started surfing the sport has become “a way of relieving stress, exercising and exploring stunning coastlines”.

Adam’s favourite surfing location is Strathy near Thurso, in the Scottish Highlands. He has only surfed in the area during winter but said that you wouldn’t have been able to tell: “you'd have believed it was the middle of summer.

Strathy

“With unbelievably clear waters, a carpark on a hill overlooking the beach, and even a public toilet, it's unbeatable for me.”

Jitte Daalmeijer said that while she primarily surfs in Aberdeen her favourite place to surf is near Thurso. She also expressed the importance of staying warm in Scotland.

“Keeping warm is challenging in the winter months, I have a 6mm wetsuit with a hood attached to it which is a good start.”

She added: “Other than that it's a case of staying active in the water and just rushing home to get into a warm shower after as quick as possible.”

A photo of Jitte Daalmeijer taken by Lewis Goldie at Aberdeen beach

Billy Sa Nogueira has been surfing since he was seven years old and gave some tips about buying your first surf board.

“Surfboard wise if you’re just starting out,7ft+ foamie, foam surfboard, this does depend a little on size, but in general, the more buoyant, the better!

“As you start to get the hang of things, moving onto a mini-mal where you can learn the basics of riding the waves, then a short-board when your starting to get into the more technical aspects of the sport.”