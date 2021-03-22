BY MIKE RITCHIE

FOR generations, Glasgow was the shipbuilder to the world and the beating heart of the industry was in the shipyards of Govan.

And that south-west corner of the city is also famous as the home of legendary football manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, and the many faces who worked in the yards in their early days, from Sir Billy Connolly to Chic Murray.

But Scots singer/songwriter, Ainsley Hamill, believes there are a raft of unsung people - neither historical nor household names - who in their own, unassuming ways, deserve recognition for their achievements in a variety of fields.

At the end of the month, she releases an eight-track album – ‘Not Just Ship Land’ – dedicated to those she calls the “forgotten people of Govan” from the humblest of beginnings who actually did very special things.

The 29-year-old, from Cardross in Argyll and Bute, has written about these lesser lights of Govan, including the youngest-ever Olympic gold medalist in Britain, strong-willed women leading a rent strike and a man who travelled the world collecting daffodils, while one song is dedicated to a local landmark, The Lyceum Cinema.

Ms Hamill, who performs traditional songs in English, Scots, and Gaelic, said: “I specifically focused on the people, who have up until now, been little celebrated – these are modest, down-to-earth folk and they really do deserve to be saluted and remembered as there is so much to admire in what they did.

“They are a vital, intriguing and important part of Govan’s past and digging into their history has been so interesting and rewarding.”

The project for this, her debut solo album, started in 2018 when she was asked to meet with The Glasgow Barons, the area’s own orchestra that was involved in the 30th anniversary of the Govan Reminiscence Group.

Her initial panic eased because they were so “wonderful and kind”, suggesting the song topics and other invaluable information that opened a new door to Govan.

Once she had completed her research and written the songs, Ms Hamill, who studied music at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, then had the pandemic shutdown to contend with when in it came to recording the album, which was produced by BBC composer Malcolm Lindsay and features the Czech Studio Orchestra, conducted by Mikel Toms.

“Everything was done online: the rehearsals, run-throughs and recording and there were times I did wonder if it was ever going to be completed,” she said. “Malcolm was just so impeccably creative and the Prague team were amazing so now I can say we did it, it’s real, the record is ready.”

Currently based in London, the artist describes the album as alternative folk songs with cinematic accompaniment and one reviewer has praised ‘Not Just Ship Land’ for its “glossy Scottish torch songs of strong women.”

Ms Hamill added: “If these humble folk from Govan’s history were able to hear my songs, I would hope they would listen and be filled with a sense of pride.

"It’s been such a thrill, a privilege and a wonderful experience learning about them and writing these songs in their honour.”

Songs on her record include "Belle of the Ball", about Isabelle "Belle" Moore, who made sporting history at the 1912 Olympic Games in Stockholm as the youngest ever British competitor to win a gold, while "The Daffodil King" tells the tale of local man Peter Barr, known as the "Daffodil King", as his rare collection of the flowers was used to create an extensive catalogue of 361 varieties.

Other tracks include "Respect your Elder", referring to Scottish philanthropist Lady Isabella Ure Elder, who took a particular interest in the education of women and welfare of the people of Govan.

‘Not Just Ship Land’ by Ainsley Hamill is self-released on March 31.

AinsleyHamill.com gives the details and options on where to buy the CD as well as online streaming information.